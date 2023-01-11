ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 285 Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed a three-story structure into a four-story mixed-use building at 285 Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Powers Street and Graham Avenue, the lot is near the Grand Street subway station, serviced by the L train. Mendel Fleischman of The Garden Bond is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

65 Private Drive’s Façade Nears Completion at Calyer Place in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Curtain wall installation is nearing completion on 65 Private Drive, a 40-story residential building and the tallest component of the four-tower Calyer Place master plan from Cooper Robertson & Partners in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by M&H Realty, the 439-foot-tall structure will yield 500 rental units. The property is located at the intersection of West and Oak Streets along the East River.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Developers Secure $95.7M for Beach Green Dunes III at 331 Beach 35th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens

L+M Development Partners, Triangle Equities, and The Bluestone Organization have closed on a $95.7 million loan to complete Beach Dunes III, a mixed-use affordable housing property on the border of Edgemere and Far Rockaway in Queens. Located at 331 Beach 35th Street, the building will include 146 mixed-income apartments, 2,100 square feet of commercial space, and a 1,160-square-foot community center.
QUEENS, NY

