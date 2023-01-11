ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays girls win; boys lose to Garden City

Hays High played their only home games of January, hosting Garden City on Friday night. It was the Indians final Western Athletic Conference action before the midseason tournament in Colby next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Girls. Hays 52 - Garden City 43. The Hays High Indians followed up an impressive...
HAYS, KS
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Ellis

The TMP-Marian Monarchs are at home for the first this season as they play host to the Ellis Railroaders. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow from Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You...
HAYS, KS
Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education

ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
ELLIS, KS
🏀 TMP boys the three seed in MCL tournament

The TMP boys have earned the number three seed in the 2023 MCL tournament and will take on the winner of the six seed Hoxie and the 11 seed Smith Center Monday. Hoxie and Smith Center will play in one of four feather bracket games in Stockton on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton high school.
STOCKTON, KS
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women host 19th-ranked Lopers Saturday

Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (13-5, 8-2 MIAA) vs. #19 Nebraska-Kearney (15-3, 8-2 MIAA) Saturday, January 14, 2023 • 2 p.m. Promotions: Senior Citizen Day- Anybody 55+ can purchase a $5 ticket at the door. Halftime: Styles Dance performance. Radio: KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State women's basketball is set...
HAYS, KS
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School

HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
WILSON, KS
MADORIN: Ellis schools development, Part 2

Consider changes in your community since 2012. Businesses open, close, refocus, prices rise or fall, new construction surges while old buildings deteriorate, populations boom or bust, technology transforms — decade-old apps and programs no longer function, vehicles and equipment dependent on computers require professional repair. Nothing remains stagnant — an aphorism as true of western Kansas 150 years ago as it is today. Such change affects schools as well, including old District 2 in Ellis.
ELLIS, KS
Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022

Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022 with members serving the Natoma community, state, national and world through annual programs. Lion members joined in the Christmas spirit for the year-end project, “Remember the Elderly." The program began in the heart of one man, Lion member Arthur Hachmeister, and...
NATOMA, KS
FHSU, NCK Tech, Northwest Tech announce affiliation

This week, Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College announced a new affiliation initiative to address demographic and economic challenges in rural Kansas. This affiliation initiative will focus on developing solutions in three key areas:. Developing academic programs and integrated student services that...
HAYS, KS
thelittleapplelife.com

Professor's in Hays, KS

Professor's in Hays, KS is the perfect go-to for lunch! The restaurant's menu features several of its classic sandwiches, soups, and salads, but thanks to the Jensen Family, it has also added some amazing dishes using their homegrown mushrooms and their Jensen family honey!. One of my favorite places to...
HAYS, KS
KOERNER: Stay strong, stay healthy

One of the best ways to keep your mind and body functioning at its best is to exercise. When I worked with small children we always used to say, “the best exercise for the brain is exercise!” The same holds true as we age. Exercise produces a wide...
HAYS, KS
Traveling Santa Fe Trail timeline makes winter stop in Larned

LARNED — Traveling through five states, the Santa Fe Trail was one of America's first interstate commercial highways in the early and mid-1800s. Traversing all of Kansas with final destinations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Independence, Mo., the trail passed through modern-day Fort Zarah and Fort Larned. Two hundred years later, the Santa Fe Trail Museum will feature a traveling exhibit about the importance of the trail.
LARNED, KS
Taste of Hays returns benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters

Small plates will make a big difference this weekend during the annual Taste of Hays dinner event. At 4 p.m. Jan. 15, area residents will gather in the in Memorial Union Ballroom on the Fort Hays State University campus to enjoy samplings from various Ellis County restaurants and vendors. While...
HAYS, KS
Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location

A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
HAYS, KS
New Ellis Co. commissioners take part in first meeting

The two newest members of the Ellis County Commission took their seats on the commission this week. Commissioners Michael Berges and Nathan Leiker each won contested races in the Republican primaries in August then ran unopposed for their respective seats in the November general election. They were sworn in before...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays, KS
