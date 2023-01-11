Read full article on original website
Hays girls win; boys lose to Garden City
Hays High played their only home games of January, hosting Garden City on Friday night. It was the Indians final Western Athletic Conference action before the midseason tournament in Colby next Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Girls. Hays 52 - Garden City 43. The Hays High Indians followed up an impressive...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian v Ellis
The TMP-Marian Monarchs are at home for the first this season as they play host to the Ellis Railroaders. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. with the boys to follow from Al Billinger Fieldhouse. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You...
Hays Middle School teacher joins Ellis Board of Education
ELLIS — The Ellis USD 388 Board of Education welcomed its newest member Monday evening. Stephanie Johnson was selected for the role following the opening of the monthly board meeting. Johnson was the sole applicant for the position vacated by Jared Schiel, who moved out of the district. She...
🏀 TMP boys the three seed in MCL tournament
The TMP boys have earned the number three seed in the 2023 MCL tournament and will take on the winner of the six seed Hoxie and the 11 seed Smith Center Monday. Hoxie and Smith Center will play in one of four feather bracket games in Stockton on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton high school.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women host 19th-ranked Lopers Saturday
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (13-5, 8-2 MIAA) vs. #19 Nebraska-Kearney (15-3, 8-2 MIAA) Saturday, January 14, 2023 • 2 p.m. Promotions: Senior Citizen Day- Anybody 55+ can purchase a $5 ticket at the door. Halftime: Styles Dance performance. Radio: KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State women's basketball is set...
Central Plains USD 112 votes to close Wilson High School
HOLYROOD — A vote that was cast in April 2022 was finalized Monday evening at the Central Plains Elementary School in Holyrood. The USD 112 Board of Education voted 5-2 to close Wilson High School at the close of the 2022-23 school year. The vote followed a two-hour public forum held at Wilson High School on Jan. 4, and came nearly three hours into Monday's board meeting.
BOE votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School
The USD 112 Central Plains Board of Education (BOE) voted to close Wilson Junior/Senior High School on Monday.
MADORIN: Ellis schools development, Part 2
Consider changes in your community since 2012. Businesses open, close, refocus, prices rise or fall, new construction surges while old buildings deteriorate, populations boom or bust, technology transforms — decade-old apps and programs no longer function, vehicles and equipment dependent on computers require professional repair. Nothing remains stagnant — an aphorism as true of western Kansas 150 years ago as it is today. Such change affects schools as well, including old District 2 in Ellis.
🎙 Post Podcast: USD 489 Early Childhood Connections continues helping educate Hays pre-K children
On this episode of the Post Podcast, USD 489 Early Childhood Connections director Donna Hudson-Hamilton shares updates from the program.
Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022
Natoma Lions Club good works continued throughout 2022 with members serving the Natoma community, state, national and world through annual programs. Lion members joined in the Christmas spirit for the year-end project, “Remember the Elderly." The program began in the heart of one man, Lion member Arthur Hachmeister, and...
FHSU, NCK Tech, Northwest Tech announce affiliation
This week, Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College, and Northwest Kansas Technical College announced a new affiliation initiative to address demographic and economic challenges in rural Kansas. This affiliation initiative will focus on developing solutions in three key areas:. Developing academic programs and integrated student services that...
Professor's in Hays, KS
Professor's in Hays, KS is the perfect go-to for lunch! The restaurant's menu features several of its classic sandwiches, soups, and salads, but thanks to the Jensen Family, it has also added some amazing dishes using their homegrown mushrooms and their Jensen family honey!. One of my favorite places to...
Plainville cattle sale to support Kansas FFA members, chapters
PLAINVILLE — In conjunction with the Kansas FFA Foundation, Heartland Regional Stockyards Inc. will hold an inaugural FFA Special Sale on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the sale facility in Plainville. The auction will feature a weigh-up sale beginning at 10 a.m. and feeder calf and yearling calf sale at...
KOERNER: Stay strong, stay healthy
One of the best ways to keep your mind and body functioning at its best is to exercise. When I worked with small children we always used to say, “the best exercise for the brain is exercise!” The same holds true as we age. Exercise produces a wide...
Traveling Santa Fe Trail timeline makes winter stop in Larned
LARNED — Traveling through five states, the Santa Fe Trail was one of America's first interstate commercial highways in the early and mid-1800s. Traversing all of Kansas with final destinations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Independence, Mo., the trail passed through modern-day Fort Zarah and Fort Larned. Two hundred years later, the Santa Fe Trail Museum will feature a traveling exhibit about the importance of the trail.
Taste of Hays returns benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters
Small plates will make a big difference this weekend during the annual Taste of Hays dinner event. At 4 p.m. Jan. 15, area residents will gather in the in Memorial Union Ballroom on the Fort Hays State University campus to enjoy samplings from various Ellis County restaurants and vendors. While...
Unseasonably warm weekend — with winter front right behind
Get the grills out — but have your snow shovels ready. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting high temperatures near 60 on Saturday and Sunday — 10 to 20 degrees above the average high for mid-January. Saturday will bring gusty south winds, which are expected...
Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location
A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 1-7
The Hays Police Department responded to 56 calls from Jan. 1-7, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
New Ellis Co. commissioners take part in first meeting
The two newest members of the Ellis County Commission took their seats on the commission this week. Commissioners Michael Berges and Nathan Leiker each won contested races in the Republican primaries in August then ran unopposed for their respective seats in the November general election. They were sworn in before...
