Ground stop ends after FAA computer outage delayed departures across U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a computer outage affected operations across the National Airspace System Wednesday morning.

The FAA ordered airlines to pause domestic departures until 8 a.m. "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Shortly before 8 a.m., the FAA said normal air traffic operations would continue "gradually" across the country and lifted its ground stop.

Kansas City International Airport confirmed flights were delayed Wednesday morning due to the outage. Flyers are advised to check with their airline's website for flight information.

The FAA announced news of the outage to its Notice to Air Missions System, which shares safety information with flight crews, Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The FAA says it is investigating the cause of the outage.

By around 8 a.m. Wednesday, FlightAware showed that 4,013 flights were delayed in the United States Wednesday.

