Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

59 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Fifty-nine counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 13, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by 14, compared to the previous week, with three Illinois counties...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/14/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting statewide residents about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to the ban. Officials report people are being contacted by telephone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The Association says the suspected phone number used for the calls was from the 224 area code, which is in Cook County. The ISA reminds folks that it nor any other law enforcement agency solicits donations over the phone, but only by mail.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
freedom929.com

ANNUAL ILLINOIS DAIRY SUMMIT

(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Milk Producers Association and University of Illinois Dairy Extension are teaming up once again for the 13th Annual Illinois Dairy Summit. Scheduled for Wednesday, February 1st, from 10:00 to 3:00, the in-person event will be held at the St. Rose Development Club, north/northwest of Breese, in Clinton County, and will feature cost-cutting strategies and best practices for Illinois dairy producers. While there is no fee to attend, pre-registration is required by January 25th and lunch will be provided. To get more information and to pre-register online go to the illinoismilk.org website.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

FRIDAY HEADLINES (1/13/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the Governor’s desk after the “lame duck” General Assembly approved it. This comes despite the face that 78 of the 102 counties in Illinois voiced their opposition to the measure because it takes away the local control from county government. While Governor Pritzker is on record saying he would not support legislation or create statewide controls over the siting of wind or solar farms, it appears his Democratic friends didn’t get the word.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS’ 110TH DISTRICT OFFICE

(BEECHER CITY) State Representative Blaine Wilhour has announced that his new 110th District office is located in Clay County, at 152 South Church Street, in Louisville. The new District office phone number to call if any questions and/or concerns is 618-665-4109. The new 110th State Representative District includes all or portions of eight counties, including Richland, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clinton, Bond, and Montgomery. Constituents can also connect with Representative Wilhour online at RepWilhour.com or on Facebook.
LOUISVILLE, IL
97ZOK

Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms

Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Egg prices impacting local businesses

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The price of eggs has jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. The average egg price jumped 49.1% in November compared with those a year earlier, according to CNBC. Diamonds Family Restaurant Owner Buki Limani...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Small rural hospitals in Illinois struggling to stay viable in 2023

(The Center Square) – Nearly a million and a half Illinoisans depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.
CHICAGO, IL

