(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting statewide residents about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to the ban. Officials report people are being contacted by telephone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The Association says the suspected phone number used for the calls was from the 224 area code, which is in Cook County. The ISA reminds folks that it nor any other law enforcement agency solicits donations over the phone, but only by mail.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO