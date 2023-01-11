Read full article on original website
Winter Progress Report: Where’s the Snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – We’re nearing the halfway point of meteorological winter (December through February) and many snow lovers are asking, “where’s the snow?”. In this article we’ll take a look at what we’ve seen so far this winter and what could evolve down the road.
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
3 Big Mistakes Many Illinois Drivers Make Every Time A Winter Storm Blows In
Anytime a winter storm is blowing into Illinois you will see cars parked outside with the windshield wipers pulled up into the air, but could doing this actually cause more harm than good for your car?. One of the Worst Things Drivers Do to Their Cars in the Winter. A...
59 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Fifty-nine counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 13, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by 14, compared to the previous week, with three Illinois counties...
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/14/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting statewide residents about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to the ban. Officials report people are being contacted by telephone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban. The Association says the suspected phone number used for the calls was from the 224 area code, which is in Cook County. The ISA reminds folks that it nor any other law enforcement agency solicits donations over the phone, but only by mail.
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
ANNUAL ILLINOIS DAIRY SUMMIT
(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Milk Producers Association and University of Illinois Dairy Extension are teaming up once again for the 13th Annual Illinois Dairy Summit. Scheduled for Wednesday, February 1st, from 10:00 to 3:00, the in-person event will be held at the St. Rose Development Club, north/northwest of Breese, in Clinton County, and will feature cost-cutting strategies and best practices for Illinois dairy producers. While there is no fee to attend, pre-registration is required by January 25th and lunch will be provided. To get more information and to pre-register online go to the illinoismilk.org website.
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Midwest State Has Lucky Mega Millions History With Friday the 13th Jackpot Wins
Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others. According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan. Those jackpots were...
FRIDAY HEADLINES (1/13/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) A bill that limits Illinois counties’ power to regulate wind and solar farms is headed to the Governor’s desk after the “lame duck” General Assembly approved it. This comes despite the face that 78 of the 102 counties in Illinois voiced their opposition to the measure because it takes away the local control from county government. While Governor Pritzker is on record saying he would not support legislation or create statewide controls over the siting of wind or solar farms, it appears his Democratic friends didn’t get the word.
ILLINOIS’ 110TH DISTRICT OFFICE
(BEECHER CITY) State Representative Blaine Wilhour has announced that his new 110th District office is located in Clay County, at 152 South Church Street, in Louisville. The new District office phone number to call if any questions and/or concerns is 618-665-4109. The new 110th State Representative District includes all or portions of eight counties, including Richland, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clinton, Bond, and Montgomery. Constituents can also connect with Representative Wilhour online at RepWilhour.com or on Facebook.
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms
Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Egg prices impacting local businesses
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The price of eggs has jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. The average egg price jumped 49.1% in November compared with those a year earlier, according to CNBC. Diamonds Family Restaurant Owner Buki Limani...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Small rural hospitals in Illinois struggling to stay viable in 2023
(The Center Square) – Nearly a million and a half Illinoisans depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small...
Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.
