KTRE
A Better East Texas: Biden documents
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - President Joe Biden finally visited the southern border of the US with a visit to El Paso recently. He then hurried farther south to Mexico for a leaders’ summit. He was probably glad to get out of the country for a bit as the heat has been turned back up on him and his team.
KTRE
Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents
The revelation that classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at his Delaware home, has prompted questions on how the circumstances compare with the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed […]
