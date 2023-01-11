ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

No. 5 Tennessee records 11th straight win versus Vanderbilt

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
No. 5 Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (8-8, 1-2 SEC), 77-68, Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols led 7-0 to start the contest. Vanderbilt held a 39-37 advantage at halftime after Jordan Wright made a layup on the final play.

The lead was Vanderbilt’s first and only of the contest. The Commodores produced 36 of its 39 points from their bench during the first half.

Tennessee scored its first nine points after halftime and never trailed again.

Three Tennessee players scored 10-plus points against the Commodores. Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi scored 15 points each, while Uros Plavic totaled 11.

Phillips recorded six rebounds and three assists. Vescovi finished with six rebounds and three assists. Plavsic recorded six rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler totaled nine assists in the contest.

Liam Robbins led the Commodores with 18 points.

