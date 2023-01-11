ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

knau.org

Flagstaff police ID man killed by train Wednesday

Flagstaff police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night. They say 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff was struck by the westbound train near the East Route 66 and Fanning Drive intersection. Authorities say medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene just before...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Eagle Breeding Area Along Verde River Closed

The Forest Service closed the Ladder’s bald eagle breeding area along the Verde River to the public on December 1, 2022. The closure is expected to last through June 30, 2023, when the bald eagle breeding season ends. Should nest failure occur and re-nesting not be attempted, the closure will be opened early.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes

It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY

ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12 News

Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions

MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
MUNDS PARK, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions

The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing

The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
SEDONA, AZ
ycsoaz.gov

BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY

BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME IN CAMP VERDE/RIMROCK, CHINO VALLEY, ASHFORK/SELIGMAN AREAS. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation of fraudulent sales of fake gold jewelry being sold as real in the Verde Valley, and more recently, Chino Valley and Ash Fork/Seligman areas. There have been multiple reports from citizens and a local jewelry store of an unknown suspect scamming people by approaching them with a sob story about why he needs money and offering to sell his “gold jewelry” to unsuspecting victims. YCSO would like to encourage our citizens and visitors to refrain from engaging in private sales of expensive goods during random encounters with strangers. These situations often pose a significant risk of malicious schemes designed to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Don’t fall victim to this fake jewelry scheme occurring across Yavapai County.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

