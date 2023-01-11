Read full article on original website
knau.org
Flagstaff police ID man killed by train Wednesday
Flagstaff police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night. They say 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff was struck by the westbound train near the East Route 66 and Fanning Drive intersection. Authorities say medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene just before...
SignalsAZ
Eagle Breeding Area Along Verde River Closed
The Forest Service closed the Ladder’s bald eagle breeding area along the Verde River to the public on December 1, 2022. The closure is expected to last through June 30, 2023, when the bald eagle breeding season ends. Should nest failure occur and re-nesting not be attempted, the closure will be opened early.
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
Back-to-back storms set to impact Arizona later this weekend!
The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
12news.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of trying to burglarize the same house twice, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man is behind bars after police said a woman caught him trying to burglarize her home not once, but twice. Prescott police said around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, a woman reported waking up to find a burglar in her home located in the 800 block of Valley Street. The woman told police the suspect fled the scene after stealing her purse.
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
12news.com
Mountain lion and cubs spotted near Flagstaff
A mountain lion and its two cubs have been seen prowling the streets of Munds Park in northern Arizona. Residents say pets have been killed with no solution.
knau.org
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Arizona high country as big system approaches
Another round of winter storms is expected to hit Northern Arizona starting this weekend and continuing into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday above 5,500 feet. Extended periods of widespread rain and snow are...
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
fox10phoenix.com
Prescott PD Detective accused of causing DUI crash while in unmarked police vehicle
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A Prescott Police Detective was arrested after a crash while impaired on Jan. 6, the department said in an email on Jan. 9. Det. Dillenbeck was involved in a 2-car crash while driving an unmarked police vehicle into the intersection of SR-89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway around 4 p.m.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing
The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
ycsoaz.gov
BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME IN CAMP VERDE/RIMROCK, CHINO VALLEY, ASHFORK/SELIGMAN AREAS. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation of fraudulent sales of fake gold jewelry being sold as real in the Verde Valley, and more recently, Chino Valley and Ash Fork/Seligman areas. There have been multiple reports from citizens and a local jewelry store of an unknown suspect scamming people by approaching them with a sob story about why he needs money and offering to sell his “gold jewelry” to unsuspecting victims. YCSO would like to encourage our citizens and visitors to refrain from engaging in private sales of expensive goods during random encounters with strangers. These situations often pose a significant risk of malicious schemes designed to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Don’t fall victim to this fake jewelry scheme occurring across Yavapai County.
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
