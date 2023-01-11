Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
17-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Found Shot To Death In Bojangles Parking LotMario DonevskiRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
UNC’s Pete Nance Strikes Uncertain Tone on Injury Return Status
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pete Nance isn’t sure if his strained back will allow him to return this weekend for North Carolina’s next basketball game, and he’s not entirely certain on the specifics of the manner in which the injury originally occurred about two weeks ago.
Live Game Thread: No. 16 Hurricanes basketball at NC State
View live updates and discuss the game between the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ACCNX). Miami (14-2, 5-1 ACC, No. 39 Kenpom) is coming off an 88-72 win over Boston College on Wednesday to bounce back after their first loss since before Thanksgiving. ... NC State (13-4, 3-3, No. 36 Kenpom) has won five of six since falling 80-73 to Miami on Dec. 10. ... Miami is in second place in the ACC, trailing only Clemson at 6-0 while NC State is tied for eighth ... Miami enters 12th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (116.7) and 121st in defensive efficiency (101.3) and first in offense and third in defense in conference games. ... NC State is 35th nationally in offense (112.3) and 50th in defense (96.5) and 10th on offense, fourth in defense in ACC games. ... Miami has won the last three in the series with NC State's last win in 2020.
UNC Basketball: No Bacot, No Nance… big problem?
The UNC basketball program will likely be without two big contributors on Saturday. Can they battle through and secure a victory on the road?. Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are still looking for their first true road victory during the 2022-2023 season. They’ll look to capture it on Saturday, as they take on Kenny Payne and the struggling Louisville Cardinals.
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
Greg: Taking Stock of Tar Heel Basketball
North Carolina made the trek home from Charlottesville early Wednesday morning in what has become a customary manner, saddled with its fourth road loss of the season and its eighth-consecutive defeat at John Paul Jones Arena. UNC is past the halfway point of the season and has split its last 12 games, prompting many observers to ponder what to make of this team two months before Selection Sunday.
Duke heads in to critical ACC game at Clemson as slight favorites
Duke Basketball has shown they're a tough team to play against in recent games, at least in a half. The No. 24 Blue Devils flexed their muscles against Boston College on the road a week ago in the first half, taking a 37-33 lead in to the break and going up by double digits before finishing with a one-point win. Against Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, Jon Scheyer's team was down by eleven points at halftime before engineering their biggest comeback in five seasons to win by eight points. Scheyer was proud of his team's fight in the second half and hopes to carry that momentum over to this evening's game at Clemson, who are undefeated and at the top of the ACC standings.
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
Clemson falls at number 16 Duke
Durham, N.C. – Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 19 and Clemson could not overcome a slow start to the second half, falling 66-56 at the hands of No. 16/19 Duke on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The win moves the Blue Devils to 15-1, 5-0 ACC, on the year, while the loss drops […]
Wake Forest Basketball at Boston College preview
I’ve got good news and bad news for ya!The good news is the Demon Deacons are favored tonight and your Wednesday night nemesis (Cory Alexander) won’t be calling.
Pack Pride Spaces: Miami Preview, Mailbag and more
NC State is set for its third straight matchup with a Top-50 team in the NET rankings on Saturday when it hosts Miami at PNC Arena. Miles Masercola and Cory Smith jumped on a Spaces session to discuss the recent success, preview Miami and take questions from fans on Twitter.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands NC State Transfer
West Virginia and Neal Brown added to their depth for the 2023 season with an addition through the transfer portal. Devin Carter, a former wide receiver for NC State, committed to the Mountaineers this season via Twitter. Carter has played five seasons for the Wolfpack, tallying 1,906 yards on 118...
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
UNC offers Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews
Cornelius, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the eighth school to extend a verbal scholarship offer Samari Matthews. The Hough High School freshman standout plays cornerback for the Huskies. Matthews took to social media to share the news. Penn State University offered Matthews yesterday.
Watch/Listen: Inside Carolina Live, Saturday 10a-12p
What: Inside Carolina Live with Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell. Where: 97.9 the Hill, WCHL or stream it here - https://listen.streamon.fm/wchl. CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Inside Carolina Live, in partnership with the Chapel Hill Media Group (97.9 The Hill WCHL and Chapelboro.com), continues to bring you the fun and informative radio discussion for North Carolina sports with hosts Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell joined each Saturday morning by Inside Carolina experts, former Tar Heels and other personalities throughout the Carolina universe. Get in the game each week on the IC message boards, on Twitter or in the live YouTube chats during the show for opportunities to have your questions answered and a chance to win a Johnny T-Shirt gift certificate for the best question of the day!
alamancenews.com
Legendary Burlington track & field athlete to be inducted into state hall of fame posthumously
UNC considers him “Father of Track & Field” in North Carolina. E.V. Patterson’s legacy lives on in the manner of the former Burlington standout’s upcoming induction into the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame. This one goes back more...
NCCU hosting celebration after HBCU National Football Championship title win
The North Carolina Central University football team is hosting a celebration for their 2022 HBCU National Football Championship title.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
alamancenews.com
Three in-county schools involved in Tony Perrou Classic at Southern High School
Next week’s edition of the Tony Perrou Classic will have a bit of a different twist at Southern Alamance. The daylong basketball event Monday will include participation from Eastern Alamance. Six games are scheduled, capped by Southern taking on Williams in a girls’ game (5:00 p.m.) followed by the...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
