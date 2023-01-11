LeBron James Shares Hilarious Video Of Savannah James And Zhuri James: "This Is Why My Daughter Is Ratchet"

LeBron James hilariously blamed his wife Savannah for their daughter Zhuri being a ratchet.

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James hasn't had too many reasons to smile about on the court this season. He is playing at a pretty high level and the Los Angeles Lakers are slowly trending upward, but there are still issues that need to be sorted out. There are moves that need to be made that aren't being made but LeBron can always find some happiness when he heads back home.

LeBron is a family man who takes great care of his wife Savannah James and all three of their kids. Like most fathers, he absolutely adores his only daughter Zhuri James and last year, had shared wholesome pictures as well as videos of her . He wasn't too happy though when her mother had her listening to some interesting music as he hilariously said she is the reason why his daughter is a ratchet.

"This is why my daughter is ratchet right here. This is why, it's not your fault baby, it is her fault."

In the next story (set to expire in 17 hours), he trolled Savannah by calling her out for not being next to Zhuri when she was listening to R&B music. Just having some quality family time right there! LeBron and Savannah just love to poke fun at each other and it is always great to see interactions between them.

LeBron James' Family Would Be The Reason He Doesn't Leave The Lakers

With LeBron not being too pleased with the Lakers' front office, there have been growing calls for him to leave the franchise after the season. James does not care about draft picks at this stage of his career and he wants the team to trade them at the earliest in order to get some players who can help them win.

The Lakers aren't willing to trade their picks just yet, as they are waiting for a star like Zach LaVine or Bradley Beal to become available. There's a good chance neither will be available though but the team isn't budging. It has led to tensions rising between both sides, but NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that LeBron is unlikely to leave because he doesn't want to uproot his family. Considering how much he loves them, he isn't going to move out by himself either, so there is a good chance he will just stick around despite his frustrations.

