New York Post

Thousands of flights grounded across US after major FAA system outage

By Yaron Steinbuch
 3 days ago

Thousands of flights across the US were grounded early Wednesday due to a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration system failure, snarling travel plans and causing chaos.

The FAA reported an outage with the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM — a critical system that relays important information to pilots and airports.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System” the agency told The Post in an email early Wednesday.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

More than 4,500 flights were delayed within, into or out of the US as of 9:30 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware . However, it isn’t clear how many of the delays were caused by the system failure.

More than 800 flights were cancelled.

In an update about 8:15 a.m., the FAA said it was “making progress” in restoring the system and that some high-congestion airports were cleared to resume flying.

“Departures are resuming at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports due to air traffic congestion in those areas,” the agency said.

“We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. Eastern Time,” the FAA added after announcing it had ordered all domestic departures paused “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

Shortly before 9 a.m., the agency tweeted that the ground stop had been lifted.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted,” the FAA said .

The NOTAM system relays information that is “essential to personnel concerned with flight operations,” according to the FAA.

Information includes important communications such as runway closures, general bird hazard warnings, or low-altitude construction obstacles.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet early Wednesday that President Biden had been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation on the outage.

“There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” she stressed.

The agency said the FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted: ” I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates.”

Meanwhile, many travelers took to Twitter to complain about the chaos, including some passengers at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

“Stuck at La Guardia trying to get to Cartagena, (Colombia). Only 3 hours sleep for this 6a flight,” one would-be passenger fumed .

“Nationwide FAA computer outage has grounded flights this morning! Here’s hoping we get to Disney!” another tweeted .

“The pilot of my @united flight just informed us there is a nation wide outage of FAA computer systems. It’s been down since midnight and forcing a stop to all air travel. Lots of stranded passengers and missed connections,” a third wrote .

It was not immediately clear how much the system was affecting operations at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty airports, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey rep Alana Calmi told The Post.

American Airlines said in a statement that it is “closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information.”

A workaround early Wednesday appears to have gotten at least some flights back in the air, according to reports.

NOTAMs were previously called Notices to Air Men, but the federal agency adopted the gender-neutral terminology in 2021.

New York City, NY
