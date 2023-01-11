ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SFGate

Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The historic Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the death of its resident cat who became an unlikely internet sensation. Dirt — short for Dirtbag — died Wednesday in the town of Ely at the age of 15, the railway said on its website.
ELY, NV

