Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Billionaire Larry Ellison ticketed by Lanai cop on Hawaii island he owns
Not even a 98% ownership stake on a Hawaii island can get you out of a driving ticket.
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The historic Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the death of its resident cat who became an unlikely internet sensation. Dirt — short for Dirtbag — died Wednesday in the town of Ely at the age of 15, the railway said on its website.
San Francisco bakery Arsicault's croissant ranked among top 5 in US by Yelp
What's your favorite croissant at this legendary SF bakery?
San Francisco bar had no part in viral hose video, but it's getting threats
Barbarossa Lounge's owner says it received hundreds of threats since the video went viral.
