The US Army's laser weapon platoon will be ready next month
The U.S. Army will field its first platoon of laser-powered weapons next month, Task & Purpose reported. Based on the Stryker vehicle platform, the weapon system dubbed Guardian consists of a 50-kilowatt laser system that can take down drones, rockets, and mortar. The changing face of warfare has seen the...
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
After hypersonic missiles, US Air Force sets eye on air-breathing hypersonic jet
After the recent success of its hypersonic missile, the U.S. Air Force has not set its eyes on developing an air-breathing hypersonic aircraft. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the contract for the development of the system to Reston, Virginia-based Leidos, a company release said. The U.S....
U.S. Army declares long-range missile now ready for production
Lockheed Martin has announced that its Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) is ready for full rate production, according to a press release by the company. The decision has been approved by the U.S. Army. Now, Lockheed Martin will be able to produce the JAGM system in higher quantities for its customers without restrictions.
Chinese fighter jet intercepts US recon aircraft with 'unsafe maneuver,' US Defense Department says
A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea last week and performed an "unsafe maneuver," forcing the US aircraft to take evasive action, according to Indo-Pacific Command, the command responsible for overseeing US military operations in the region.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
As the world's first stealth warplane, the F-117 Nighthawk has always had an air of mystery around it.
Former US Navy fighter pilot explains why TOPGUN fines aviators $5 each time they quote the iconic 1986 film 'Top Gun' starring Tom Cruise
If a TOPGUN student says they are feeling "the need for speed," it'll cost them, but probably not for the reason you think.
Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane
A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
Simo Häyhä, the deadliest sniper in human history, with over 500 kills in 98 days
Photo byFinnish Military Archives via Wikimedia Commons. Simo Häyhä was a Finnish military sniper during WW2, and it is said that he has the most kills in human history at over 500 confirmed kills. It gave him the title of the deadliest sniper in history and the nickname of White Death.
Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near Soledar
Drone footage released on Tuesday (10 January) shows the moment a structure on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.Brigadier general Serhiy Melnyk, who shared the footage on Telegram, claims the building was a Russian ammunition depot.The strike came amid fierce fighting around the town of Soledar which has been compared to that of the Second World War.Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Deadly Stealth Trials Said to Result in US Navy Sailors Fused to Warship
A highly-confidential trial meant to shield US warships from the enemy military, the Philadelphia Experiment, also known as Project Rainbow, is one of the most captivating mysteries in modern history.
Russians faced an alarming blow- New video reveals them scrambling and running to escape with their BMP-2 infantry tank
In a recent video resulting in zero casualties, reports indicate Ukraine has made a claim stating that it has,. Recaptured the Russian-occupied village of Dovhenke on its route to Izium, which is roughly 26 kilometers further north.
