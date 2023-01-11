ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 2

Related
Interesting Engineering

U.S. Army declares long-range missile now ready for production

Lockheed Martin has announced that its Joint-Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) is ready for full rate production, according to a press release by the company. The decision has been approved by the U.S. Army. Now, Lockheed Martin will be able to produce the JAGM system in higher quantities for its customers without restrictions.
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
The Hill

Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane

A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
The Independent

Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near Soledar

Drone footage released on Tuesday (10 January) shows the moment a structure on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.Brigadier general Serhiy Melnyk, who shared the footage on Telegram, claims the building was a Russian ammunition depot.The strike came amid fierce fighting around the town of Soledar which has been compared to that of the Second World War.Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
133K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy