ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

House Republicans Giving Democrats Big Victory on Spending

By DEAN KARAYANIS
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl49S_0kAmGrpq00

The new Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy of California, is herding members of his narrow Republican majority like so many cats, drawing support from conservative holdouts by agreeing to cap spending at 2022 levels. Although Democrats are feigning outrage, they are being given a huge victory.

“The deal,” Roll Call writes , “between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors lays a foundation for the massive spending cuts that some want, but it also sets up a daunting challenge for GOP lawmakers who want to keep the government functioning...”andamp;nbsp;

That lays out the conventional wisdom in neat fashion: Calling current budgetary levels “cuts,” as if Washington exists to spend more each year than the last, and that without various federal agencies given blank checks, citizens cannot so much as tie their shoes. Forgotten is the reminder in President Reagan’s 1981 inaugural address where he said, “We are a nation that has a government, not the other way around.”

As when local municipalities threaten that reining in costs would devastate firefighters and police, the Democrats warn that the military is at risk, with the Washington Post writing that sticking to 2022 levels “would effectively reduce defense spending by about 10 percent,” as if there are no other items in the budget.andamp;nbsp;

It’s the government’s inflationary spending that has boosted the costs of everything from fuel to food, with fighting Covid and the war in Ukraine used to justify borrowing and spending. The only solution is to tighten our belts, but Republicans seem content to embrace largess.andamp;nbsp;

In 2019, the last year before Covid, Washington spent $4.4 trillion, and the national debt was $16.8 trillion. Last year, Congress laid out half a trillion more, and the debt has almost doubled to $31.5 trillion. Despite this, 18 Republicans in the Senate backed the Democrats’ lame-duck pork-o-rama wish list last month.andamp;nbsp;

House Republicans could point to these numbers when there’s talk of “austerity” and “draconian cuts,” and ask if we missed living in some hellscape in 2019. They might also note that with the pandemic’s forced economic idleness over, we can’t get back to pro-growth policies and eliminate unnecessary expenditures related to it.andamp;nbsp;

In a memoir about serving as the United Kingdom’s prime minister, “ The Downing Street Years ,” Margaret Thatcher described similar squishiness among the Conservative Party when she took the reins in 1979, facing a nation racked by economic stagnation, over regulation, and a crisis of confidence but timid about rolling anything back.

Republicans today, like Conservatives before Thatcher, are content to sit on the lap of leftists and pretend to drive the car. They thrill at being able to toot the horn and click the turn signal but aren’t allowed to reach the pedals, happy to have a hand on the wheel while Democrats hit the gas.

“At the level of principle, rhetorically and in opposition,” Thatcher wrote, the Tories opposed leftist doctrines “and preached the gospel of free enterprise with very little qualification. Almost every post-war Tory victory had been won on slogans such as ‘Britain Strong and Free’ or ‘Set the People Free,’” which had echoes of today’s Republican rhetoric.

“But in the fine print of policy,” Thatcher wrote, “and especially in government, the Tory Party merely pitched camp in the long march to the left. It never tried seriously to reverse it.” The Tories paid lip service to privatization, tax policy, regulation, and subsidies but delivered little that endured.andamp;nbsp;

As for the welfare state, Thatcher said, Conservatives “boasted of spending more money than Labour, not of restoring people to independence and self-reliance. ... Labour moved Britain towards more statism; the Tories stood pat; and the next Labour Government moved the country a little further left. The Tories loosened the corset of socialism; they never removed it.”andamp;nbsp;

A Civiqs poll taken on Election Day found 68 percent of Americans felt the nation was on the wrong track, and Republicans were elected to change that direction on spending, which is the sole responsibility of the House. So far, they look uncomfortable in the driver’s seat, preferring to let the big spending roll happily along to economic ruin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy