hot1079fortwayne.com
Feedback sought on fair housing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne would like to receive feedback regarding access to affordable and safe housing in our community. As part of the City’s fair housing assessment, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services is inviting residents to attend a public meeting to discuss fair housing.
wfft.com
New jail has neighbors concerned, despite meeting with commissioners
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioners and Sunnymede residents met at the New Haven Community Center on Tuesday. The commissioners wanted to answer questions regarding residents concerns over the new jail being in their backyard. Commissioner Rich Beck and Sunnymede Neighborhood Association President Emily Watkins had very different...
wfft.com
Companies committed nearly 600 million dollars to Allen County in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County attracted more than $84 million in new annual payroll and more than $589 million in private investment in 2022. “When you’re growing people and you’re growing jobs, that means good things for the economy," Greater Fort Wayne President and CEO John Urbahns said.
WANE-TV
Allen County leaders hold meeting discussing jail plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials spoke with neighbors surrounding the planned Allen County Jail location at a meeting Tuesday night, held at the New Haven Community Center. The Allen County Council approved the purchase of the 2911 Meyer Road location last month. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Sheriff, Jail...
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
hot1079fortwayne.com
City offices to be closed on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s offices will be closed on Monday, January 16 in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day the entire week of January 16. The City will resume regular business...
WANE-TV
‘Fields of Grace’ sports complex planned for New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A plan is in the works to build a massive sports and convention complex in New Haven. Plans are still in the preliminary stages; however, the complex, called “Fields of Grace,” would have both indoor and outdoor sports facilities. The facilities would...
wfft.com
City offices closed for MLK Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Recycling and garbage pickup will be delayed by one day. Offices will return to normal business hours Tuesday.
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
hot1079fortwayne.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
wfft.com
Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton 'Inclusive Community' signs
When you drive East on State Road 124 toward Bluffton, you’re greeted by a sign reading “Welcome. We are building an inclusive community.” Newly-elected Wells County Councilman Brandon Harnish took his thoughts on the signs to his professional Twitter account. Wells County Councilman tweets disagreement with Bluffton...
WANE-TV
Didier poll: mayor’s race ‘functionally tied’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — 42% Didier – 41% Henry. A new poll conducted for Republican Councilman Tom Didier showed him “functionally tied” with incumbent Democrat Tom Henry in the 2023 race for Fort Wayne mayor. Both are expected – but neither has officially filed –...
Silver Alert canceled for Allen County man
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE: Police canceled the Silver Alert for Mr. Davidson Friday evening. A Silver Alert is out for 81-year-old Ronald Davidson. He went missing Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Davidson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair with blue...
wfft.com
Illinois Road lane restrictions begin Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lane restrictions on Illinois Road will begin Friday. The section affected is between Hillegas Road and Thomas Road. Work will be done on gas lines, and is expected to be finished Monday, weather permitting.
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Dine: The Best Breakfast Spots in Fort Wayne – 2023
Get ready to rise and shine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the breakfast scene is sizzling hot!. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, these top breakfast spots will have your taste buds dancing and your stomach grumbling for more. Here are our picks for the best breakfast in Fort Wayne!
cbs4indy.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
Alice Cooper returning to Fort Wayne for Coliseum show
Cooper's stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.
WANE-TV
Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
