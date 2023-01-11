FAA: Normal flight operations resume after nationwide computer issue

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – After a NOTAM computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations, the FAA announced that normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually at all airports across the country.

The FAA says its Notice to Air Missions System, which is an essential system for flight operations, had “failed” Wednesday morning. The ground stop was called at around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Flights could be seen taking off from New York’s LaGuardia Airport at around 6:20 a.m. Multiple flights out of Bradley International Airport were delayed, according to the airport’s website.

“Things start to get messed up, flights being delayed coming in, more flights getting delayed out. I think more people are going to start losing their patience,” said Stacy Kasperzan of Enfield.

More than 4,500 flights within, to, and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the flight tracker Flight Aware. The FAA was then able to lift the ground stop at around 8:50 a.m. where air traffic operations were able to gradually resume.

Judy Hemphill of Manchester, Connecticut said, “I just plan for the worst and I just go with it. You only have two choices, you get there or you don’t. So just try to make the best of it. So if it’s delayed I’m good and if it’s delayed afterward, I’ll have a breakfast sandwich and a hot tea and I’ll be okay.”

“So what are we going to do? We can say we have two options; we could either get really nasty about it and all worked up about it, or figure out something to do because either way we’re not getting on a plane until we get on a plane,” said Kasperzan.

Multiple flights out of Bradley International Airport were delayed Wednesday. According to data from FlightAware , there were just under 2,000 delays across the country and just under 300 cancellations around noon on Wednesday. The airports that are faring the worst include Dallas Fort Worth, Charlotte, North Carolina and LaGuardia.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.