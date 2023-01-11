Shortly after midnight last Thursday, Galesburg Police observed an SUV on downtown South Cherry Street with an expired registration. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated reaching speeds over 60 mph and still pulling away from police running multiple stop signs. The suspect vehicle lost control at one point and went into a yard in the 300 block of West Knox Street. Officers located the vehicle in the 600 block of Liberty Street. The SUV was left abandoned, it had suffered front-end damage, and was left running. Officers located a phone belonging to a Galesburg man inside and then discovered the SUV was sold back in November by a man that had since moved out of state. The SUV was seen parked in front of Monkey Business prior to the pursuit. Officers observed security video of the suspect and he was identified as a 45-year-old Galesburg man. The man was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list. He is facing a slew of charges that include: Reckless Driving, Criminal Damage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Speeding, Felony Aggravated Fleeing, Driving on a Revoked license, as well as, a slew of traffic offenses.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO