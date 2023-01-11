Read full article on original website
Galesburg man wanted for stealing skid steer now wanted for stealing bicycle
Galesburg Police on Wednesday night responded to the 200 block of Sumner Street in reference to a stolen bicycle. A 26-year-old man met with police and said he listed his mother’s bike on Facebook marketplace for her. A 35-year-old man responded to the listing, arrived at the residence, and then asked if he could test drive the bike to which the seller agreed. The 35-year-old man then took off with the bike but left behind an electric bicycle at the seller’s residence. The seller attempted to text the male suspect numerous times with no response. The male suspect was added to the pending arrest list and is facing a theft charge. The man is the same suspect who last Tuesday, January 3rd, stole a skid steer from a residence and attempted to sell it to another man late at night. He’s facing Felony Possession of Stolen Property and Theft by Deception charges in that incident.
Galesburg Police respond to seven calls on Thursday regarding burglaries to unlocked vehicles
The Galesburg Police department responded to seven calls on Thursday regarding burglaries to motor vehicles or trespassing to a motor vehicle. Each report had one thing in common: the vehicle was left unlocked overnight. -A 23-year-old woman in the 1700 block of Meadow Drive reported her purse, along with her...
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdown
Wethersfield School was placed under lockdown early Friday afternoon after a complaint of a man with a pistol led to a foot pursuit through a residential neighborhood near the school. The incident led to the arrest of a Peoria man and a Galesburg man on preliminary felony weapons and drug charges.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying 2 they say stole purse, used at Walmart
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help to identify two people they say stole a purse from a car, then used them at Walmart. Moline police took a report of a car burglary on Jan. 7, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, police said. A purse was stolen from the car.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police on aggravated battery charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Janasia Foster, 21, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery. According to police, she maced and battered an employee at Hy-Vee on Sept. 2. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Foster is 4-foot-11, 160 pounds with black hair...
Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage
A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
Galesburg man facing numerous charges after fleeing from police in SUV
Shortly after midnight last Thursday, Galesburg Police observed an SUV on downtown South Cherry Street with an expired registration. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated reaching speeds over 60 mph and still pulling away from police running multiple stop signs. The suspect vehicle lost control at one point and went into a yard in the 300 block of West Knox Street. Officers located the vehicle in the 600 block of Liberty Street. The SUV was left abandoned, it had suffered front-end damage, and was left running. Officers located a phone belonging to a Galesburg man inside and then discovered the SUV was sold back in November by a man that had since moved out of state. The SUV was seen parked in front of Monkey Business prior to the pursuit. Officers observed security video of the suspect and he was identified as a 45-year-old Galesburg man. The man was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list. He is facing a slew of charges that include: Reckless Driving, Criminal Damage, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Speeding, Felony Aggravated Fleeing, Driving on a Revoked license, as well as, a slew of traffic offenses.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy
Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
25newsnow.com
Prison time for Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Davenport police in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by police for failure to appear on drug charges in is custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Quayshan Moore, 29, was wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He was also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge.
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man
A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday. Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County for escape is not in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Sarah Aurand, 41, was wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after stolen Peoria-area vehicles found in Fulton County
CANTON, Ill. – A Pekin man was arrested in Fulton County over the weekend on drug and stolen vehicle charges. Canton Police say Justin Norman, 41, was taken to jail after a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Casey’s location in the city around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
1470 WMBD
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
Galesburg man arrested for DUI and more after crashing into a tree
Galesburg Police just before 11:00 last night (January, 9th) responded to the intersection of East Knox Street and Michigan Avenue for a single-vehicle accident involving a sedan striking a tree. Officers met with a witness who identified the male driver that took off walking after the crash. The vehicle is registered to the male suspect that was identified. Police then caught up with the heavily-intoxicated man near Grand Avenue. The man, who wasn’t wearing pants and had one shoe on, denied being in a crash. The 45-year-old man refused to conduct a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. The man was charged with DUI A2, DUI No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Reduce Speed to avoid an Accident.
KWQC
Man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend, killing her, in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Goose Lake man charged with running over his girlfriend, killing her, during an argument in Bettendorf in February has pleaded guilty. Scott County court records show Logan P. Voss, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating while under influence-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
KWQC
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the 40-year-old man killed after a shooting on Jan. 5. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
1470 WMBD
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
