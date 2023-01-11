Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
FAA lifts ground stops; Austin airport expected to resume operations
On Wednesday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said a Federal Aviation Administration outage caused a ground stop at AUS and at airports across the country.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. Highway 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state’s preferred plan, now open for public comment until March 7.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
COVID-19 omicron subvariant identified in Austin-Travis County
Austin Public Health said the COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 was officially identified in Austin-Travis County.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville firefighters push back on proposed petition to redirect sales tax to city
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Ahead of Tuesday night’s Pflugerville City Council meeting, Pflugerville firefighters gathered to voice concerns regarding a petition that was turned in last month. The petition, put together by Pflugerville Residents for Responsible Taxation, aims to transfer a half-cent sales tax that currently funds Travis County ESD...
Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects
One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
New immunity-evading 'Kraken' COVID-19 variant detected in Central Texas
XBB.1.5 accounts for 27.6% of cases in the U.S.
The American Genius
Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion
The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet. The current state of the Apple campus has only been...
Travis County commissioners shoot down proposal from HOA looking to install more license plate readers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County commissioners have rejected a proposal that would have placed more cameras on public roads that police say can help solve crime. Members of the Rob Roy on the Creek Homeowners Association (HOA) asked the County if they could use public roads to put up license plate readers operated by a company called Flock Safety.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Texas city ranked among the 24 best places to visit in all of America: report
The United States of America is filled with some of the most beautiful cities in the world and there's truly no shortage of good vacation ideas throughout the country.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Warm weekend leads to warmer week
AUSTIN, Texas - Grab your jacket before heading out the door this morning. Some of us were below freezing!. We will warm up into the mid-60s this afternoon. Today will be a little breezy, with gusts of around 20 mph from the south. If you like the cooler weather, make...
CBS Austin
EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around...
Patients don’t panic: Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension negotiation update
In summary, the provider says it is still working in good faith to come to an agreement but alleges the health system of trying to make up lost profit in other states by raising prices in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable calls on people to stop illegal dumping
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable is calling on people to stop illegal dumping. He's taken to social media to demand those responsible to call his office and clean up their mess. He says if you work with them, they'll lower the penalty. If you don't,...
Central Texas advocacy group calling for accountability from Austin police
AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas advocacy group is calling for police accountability in Austin. Working Group 512 will hold a press conference in Austin Friday to talk about recent police shootings. The group is demanding that the Austin Police Department respond to the families of Alex Gonzales and Raj Monnesinghe, who were both killed by Austin officers.
Comments / 0