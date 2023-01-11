Jo Daviess County’s Republican sheriff and state’s attorney said today that they will not enforce an assault weapons ban signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Democratic governor signed the law — which then took effect immediately — not long after the Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 to approve the ban Tuesday afternoon. The bill passed 34-20 in the Illinois Senate on Monday. Today, Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced he would not enforce the law. The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. He is joined by 10 other Illinois sheriffs that vowed not to enforce the law.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO