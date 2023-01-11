Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have...
x1071.com
Evers appointing Erpenbach chair of Wisconsin Parole Commission
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is appointing former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to lead the Wisconsin Parole Commission, the governor’s office announced Friday. The senator, who was first elected in 1998, left office after deciding not to seek re-election in 2022. “The Parole Commission plays an incredibly...
x1071.com
Vos, LeMahieu propose advisory referendum on work search requirements for welfare benefits
MADISON, Wis. — Two Republican lawmakers introduced legislation Friday seeking to ask voters whether able-bodied Wisconsin adults without children should be required to look for work to receive welfare benefits. The resolution from Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, would put an advisory...
x1071.com
Wisconsin Republicans look to undo ‘conversion therapy’ ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans planned to vote Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change their LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations, a practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state...
x1071.com
Extra FoodShare benefit program implemented amid COVID-19 pandemic ending next month
WASHINGTON — A federal program that has given Wisconsinites extra FoodShare benefits is coming to an end next month, the state’s Department of Health Services said. The program, enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, has provided extra benefits separate from regular monthly FoodShare benefits but is ending at the end of February following the passage of the federal 2023 appropriations package, DHS said.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County sheriff, state’s attorney won’t enforce new gun law
Jo Daviess County’s Republican sheriff and state’s attorney said today that they will not enforce an assault weapons ban signed into law Tuesday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The Democratic governor signed the law — which then took effect immediately — not long after the Illinois House of Representatives voted 68-41 to approve the ban Tuesday afternoon. The bill passed 34-20 in the Illinois Senate on Monday. Today, Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner announced he would not enforce the law. The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns. He is joined by 10 other Illinois sheriffs that vowed not to enforce the law.
Comments / 0