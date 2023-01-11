Read full article on original website
KPBS
California child care programs leave many families behind
As part of an effort to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget plan would delay funding for 20,000 new child care slots. As parents of young children know, finding safe, affordable child care already feels like an impossible task. Staffing shortages, rising...
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
ijpr.org
Will California join the TikTok ban?
This week, New Jersey and Ohio joined at least 20 other states in restricting access to TikTok, amid fears that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans. While the state often leads on the policy frontier, not so much on regulating social media companies, many of which make their home in California.
KCRA.com
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth roughly $1 million sold in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Not the jackpot, but two people in California have roughly a million reasons to be happy after winning big Friday night in the Mega Millions. The two people in California each won one of two winning tickets that matched five of the numbers, just shy of matching the Meg Millions number. Each ticket goes for $982, 260.
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”
The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
People Are Responding To A Viral Photo Of A California School Lunch With Lunches In Their State, And They Range From "Yikes" To "Yum"
Welp, now I want to order Georgia's school lunch from DoorDash.
California employers now required to include salary range on job postings
STATEWIDE – California employers will now have to include the salary range on job postings when seeking workers to hire. California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act – SB 1162, aims to to reduce gender and racial pay gaps.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
Six California Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation
Valley healthcare workers say upset over El Centro Regional Medical Center’s decision to close the pediatric and obstetric’s departments. The post IV healthcare workers protest against consolidation appeared first on KYMA.
Digital IDs could arrive for Californians this spring. Here's how they'll work
California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke about the future of digital driver's licenses in the state when sharing his new budget proposal in Sacramento this week.
5 reasons why Gavin Newsom's California isn't the 'true freedom state'
Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to make a remarkable claim: "California is the true freedom state."
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
orangeandbluepress.com
MCTR Update: California Residents to Receive $1,050 Direct Deposits This Week
The Franchise Tax Board released two new updates for those expecting Middle-Class Tax Refunds. 460,000 direct deposits are to hit bank accounts this week; these payments are for people needing additional reviews. Depending on the review results, it can take three to five days for payments to appear in bank accounts.
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill.
NBC Los Angeles
California Strawberry Festival Will Bloom Again After Three Years Off
A STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE? This gorgeous gateau generally takes around 20 to 25 minutes to bake, depending on the number of layers or any offbeat ingredients you incorporate. A strawberry tart takes about the same amount of time, though if you go with a graham cracker crust, you might want to need to let it sit a bit longer. And strawberry ice cream? That's going to need to stay in the freezer for a good long while to truly gel. But whipping up the perfect strawberry festival, one that includes games, a carnival, contests, and all sorts of succulent treats to try, isn't quite as simple as popping a pan in the oven; there is plenty to ponder before announcing the dates and details. And after a three-year hiatus, starting in 2020, one of the best-known strawberry festivals is finally ready for serving again, and in a whole new location, too.
cda.org
California dentists will comply with a dozen new employment laws beginning in 2023
The new year always brings new laws for employers in California, and 2023 is no exception for dental practices. The state laws run the gamut of employment concerns, from a new requirement to include the pay scale for positions in job postings to a law that protects workers who refuse to report to work during emergency conditions.
laloyolan.com
Local tobacco stores face challenges after flavored tobacco ban
Several local businesses that sold flavored tobacco products removed items off the shelves and are at risk of downsizing their personnel after Californians voted to approve Proposition 31, a ban on flavored tobacco products. Tobacco retailers are now prohibited from selling any tobacco product that contains flavoring, such as e-cigarettes,...
