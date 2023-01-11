ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Source: Biden team finds more docs with classified markings

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

BEIJING – China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive...
DeSantis tested on immigration as he weighs 2024 candidacy

TAVERNIER, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent dozens of immigrants from Texas to an island off the Massachusetts coast last year in a high-profile effort to highlight illegal immigration on the eve of the midterm elections. But as thousands of Cuban migrants flocked to his own state's shores in recent weeks, he adopted a more cautious approach.
Germany to scrap mask mandate in long-distance transport

BERLIN – Germany will soon drop a mask mandate on long-distance trains and buses, one of the country's last remaining COVID-19 restrictions, the health minister said Friday. The mandate will be dropped on Feb. 2, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced in Berlin. Other European countries already have scrapped mask...

