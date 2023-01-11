Read full article on original website
Degree Programs at UW-Platteville Richland Would Be On-Line Only
UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would lose all in-person programming under a draft plan Platteville administrators drew up at the request of University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman. If implemented, the plan would be another blow for Richland Center officials and residents who are trying to save some version of the campus, which has been part of their community for 56 years. Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1st, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes. He asked UW-Platteville officials to draft a plan for the campus and gave administrators a January 15th deadline. That plan calls for any programs through the Richland Center campus going forward will be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary.
Why are there concerns about TikTok’s security? A local expert explains
Steve Noll from Madison College joins News 3 Now This Morning to talk about why there has been so much discussion about banning TikTok in the United States, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers saying he will issue an Executive Order to ban it from state-owned devices. MORE LOCAL COVERAGE. COPYRIGHT...
Common sense measures are easiest way to prevent hazardous falls, experts say
MADISON, Wis. — Fall injuries are more common than any other type, according to UW Health experts. In the wintertime, the risk of injuries increases. Luckily, there are some easy, common-sense measures people can take to help prevent falls in the first place. Dr. Ann O’Rourke, medical director of...
‘We can do better’: Dane County sheriff shares photo of discolored water at jail amid push for renovation
MADISON, Wis. — As he continues to push for movement on the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Thursday took to social media to voice his frustration with project delays and show the conditions employees and residents in the current jail are experiencing. The sheriff tweeted...
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for...
‘Queering Rural Spaces’ exhibition opens at Madison’s Arts + Literature Laboratory
MADISON, Wis. — A photography exhibition exploring the connection between gender and sexual identity with rural living opened Friday in Madison. “Queering Rural Spaces” will be on display at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston Street #100, through March 4, with a closing reception scheduled for Feb. 25.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of...
Missing Person in Richland Center
Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
In the 608: WedPlan Madison’s Ultimate Wedding Show this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – Get ready to start planning your dream wedding at WedPlan Madison’s largest wedding show of the year. It’s happening Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th at the Alliant Energy Center. It’s an opportunity for you to find your perfect wedding team, and get...
Richland Center police searching for missing 16-year-old
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Police in Richland Center are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. In a brief social media post Thursday night, the Richland Center Police Department said Kaylee Brown of Richland Center is missing. The post did not provide details about where or when she was last seen, where she may be headed or whether she is believed to be in danger.
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area.
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
MADISON, Wis. — An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Open Pantry convenience store and BP gas station just after midnight for the reported burglary. The store is on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road, just off of Stoughton Road.
Madison-based episode of PBS’ ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’ premieres to crowd at Garver Feed Mill
MADISON, Wis. — A crowd gathered at the Garver Feed Mill Thursday night for the world premiere of an episode of the PBS show “Places to Love with Samantha Brown” featuring all that Madison has to offer. During the episode, Brown tours the Wisconsin State Capitol and...
Coach of the Week: Lakeside Lutheran’s Todd Jahns
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Before every game, Todd Jahns gives a pre-game speech, which is nothing out of the ordinary. All coaches do it, but his is a little different. Jahns makes his a lesson that ties basketball and life together to help Lakeside Lutheran prepare for their opponent and their future.
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than...
Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway
Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
Man Arrested on 2nd THC Possession Charge
On Tuesday just after midnight, an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 18/151 near Exit 47. The deputy detected an odor in the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, the driver, 41 year old Charles Crocker Jr. of Wonewoc was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked for Possession of THC, his second offense and cited for speeding.
