easttexasradio.com
Enrollment At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center
On the left, Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.
easttexasradio.com
MLK Awards Ceremonies In Sulphur Springs
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Celebrations in Sulphur Springs are Monday, Jan.16, at the Morning Chapel Baptist Church, 115 Front Street starting at 7:00 pm. More than three dozen residents will be honored for their spirit of leadership and service in the community. The featured speaker will be Cameron Young, a graduate and former football standout at Sulphur Springs High School. The event is free and open to everyone. Any money raised will go toward scholarships.
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler. “Once we found the sinkhole and we started excavating and digging down there it was almost like a pandora’s box of things that we kind of found,” said Kate Dietz, PE, City of Tyler Director of Utilities. Starting Sunday night, a portion of […]
easttexasradio.com
MLK Parade Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
A Parade to honor the life and legacy of murdered Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be held Saturday in Paris. Participants in the parade will line up at 10:30 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and 20th St. NE. The parade will begin at 11:00 am and end at the old Razz building. There will be speeches from Jerkedain Brooks and Mylie Brown inside the building and a praise dance by Adreiona Jenkins and KeShanti Burns, with Brady Frazier singing. Following the ceremonies, there will be a meal of pork chops, pancakes, chicken, and waffles.
easttexasradio.com
Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday
The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to close, reopen as CAVA
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is set to close their doors on Jan. 18, but store employees said the restaurant will reopen as another Mediterranean restaurant. The Zoës Kitchen location in The Village at Cumberland Park will be turned into a CAVA fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. This change comes after CAVA group’s […]
easttexasradio.com
Workforce Grants For PJC, PISD, NLISD
Paris Junior College received $290,470 from the Texas Workforce Commission. The grant will serve about 90 students, and the college will purchase new hydraulic and pneumatic equipment to keep its mechatronics program technologically current with training equipment. In addition, Paris ISD will receive $212,000 to update its welding technology program, and North Lamar ISD will get $139,000 to provide training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
cbs19.tv
Four Tyler city parks get vandalized
The city says vandalism has been an ongoing issue for the past two weeks. Tyler's director of parks recreation says the price for repairs can be costly.
Motorcyclist dead after Hopkins County wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Hopkins County on Wednesday. 73-year-old Bobby Wilson of Lone Oak was driving a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle eastbound on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff Community around 1:57 p.m., authorities said. According to DPS, a preliminary report states […]
steelcountrybee.com
Hughes springs resident sentenced in Cass County court
A Hughes Springs resident has been sentenced in Cass County court, according to Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton. Shelton released ...
Texas center for fraud, credit card skimming showcases success in its first year
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has prevented $48,493,324 in monetary losses from fraud in Texas and recovered 396 credit card skimmers in its first year alone.
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
easttexasradio.com
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Deputies arrested 46-year-old Tommy Gene Dyke of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. His bond is $10,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Rodney Lawrence Johnson. Titus County Deputies arrested 61-year-old Rodney Lawrence Johnson of Mt. Pleasant...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 13)
Thursday morning at 9:41, a Paris Police Officer responded to the 1300 block of North Main to meet with a victim reporting that someone stole his brown 2007 Chevy 3500 flatbed pickup from the front parking lot through the night. Cameras at a neighboring business indicated they took the pickup between 11:20 pm and 11:40 pm. The incident is under investigation.
