Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Ringo Starr and All Starr Band announce dates at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Ringo Starr has announced three performances in Las Vegas, along with his All Starr Band, at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend.
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
8newsnow.com
Discount offered for National Bagel Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
Longtime LGBTQ+ Bar Flex Cocktail Lounge to Reopen with New Location, Same Staff
After a long hiatus and a lot of hard work, Flex will reopen in a new spot that stays true to its original spirit
news3lv.com
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
Fox5 KVVU
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce 3 Las Vegas Strip shows
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beatles legend Ringo Starr is bringing his His All Starr Band to the Las Vegas Strip for three shows over Memorial Day weekend. According to a news release, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, comprised of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, shared Thursday that their upcoming spring tour will include three shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian.
Thrillist
23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023
What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
vegas24seven.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
nevadabusiness.com
LM Construction Breaks Ground on Latest $40 Million Project in Henderson, NV.
LAS VEGAS (Jan. 12, 2023) – LM Construction, a leading developer of industrial space in the Las Vegas valley, broke ground on its latest project, Nancy J Industrial Park, as grading commenced Jan 2nd 2023. Nancy J Industrial Park consists of eight freestanding buildings. Each building includes (4) 9’...
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 970 employees and stop all inpatient operations come March. This news shocked many employees who had been asking if the hospital was closing but had been reassured that there were no such plans.
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace
New details on a casino robbery at Caesars Palace reveal a man threatened to shoot a worker if they did not give him money.
City of Las Vegas’s largest roadway project nearing end, businesses still bearing the impacts
The Las Vegas Boulevard Construction Project through Downtown is nearing the end of three construction years, but businesses still report losing customers because of it.
vegas24seven.com
Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12
Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its annual Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 inside its expansive convention space on its third floor. Football fans, 21 years of age or older, will enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer at the viewing party where they will be surrounded by the Big Game broadcast on giant high-definition screens. Doors open at noon.
Comments / 0