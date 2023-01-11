ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Discount offered for National Bagel Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce 3 Las Vegas Strip shows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beatles legend Ringo Starr is bringing his His All Starr Band to the Las Vegas Strip for three shows over Memorial Day weekend. According to a news release, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, comprised of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette, shared Thursday that their upcoming spring tour will include three shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023

What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12

Tickets now on sale for Plaza Hotel & Casino’s Big Game Viewing Party, Feb. 12. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its annual Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 12 inside its expansive convention space on its third floor. Football fans, 21 years of age or older, will enjoy a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer at the viewing party where they will be surrounded by the Big Game broadcast on giant high-definition screens. Doors open at noon.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy