Man faces drug charges after suspended-license stop

A traffic stop of a man ended with his arrest on charges of possessing dangerous drugs and driving with a suspended license, according to officers. Erick A. Martinez was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, driving with a suspended license, and on a felony warrant for violation of written promise to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

According to Maricopa police, at about 4 a.m., a traffic stop was made on a vehicle on West Honeycutt Road after a check showed Martinez, the registered owner, had a suspended license for previous DUIs. Police viewed Martinez’s MVD photo on an in-cruiser device before contacting him.

Martinez reportedly identified himself as Gregory C, Alderate. However, officers reported that Martinez matched the MVD photo.

According to the probable-cause statement, while officers spoke with Martinez, a large glass pipe with a bulbous end was seen on the passenger-side floorboard. The pipe reportedly had burn marks and residue on it.

Martinez stated the pipe was a “meth pipe,” and that he had some methamphetamine on him, police said. He was taken into custody.

During a probable-cause search of the vehicle, officers found a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance in the center console. The substance was tested and returned positive as 0.04 grams of methamphetamine by the police TruNarc scanner, the probable-cause statement said.

