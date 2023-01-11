ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Man faces drug charges after suspended-license stop

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yT0l_0kAmDD4l00

A traffic stop of a man ended with his arrest on charges of possessing dangerous drugs and driving with a suspended license, according to officers. Erick A. Martinez was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, driving with a suspended license, and on  a felony warrant for violation of written promise to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

According to Maricopa police, at about 4 a.m., a traffic stop was made on a vehicle on West Honeycutt Road after a check showed Martinez, the registered owner, had a suspended license for previous DUIs. Police viewed Martinez’s MVD photo on an in-cruiser device before contacting him.

Martinez reportedly identified himself as Gregory C, Alderate. However, officers reported that Martinez matched the MVD photo.

According to the probable-cause statement, while officers spoke with Martinez, a large glass pipe with a bulbous end was seen on the passenger-side floorboard. The pipe reportedly had burn marks and residue on it.

Martinez stated the pipe was a “meth pipe,” and that he had some methamphetamine on him, police said. He was taken into custody.

During a probable-cause search of the vehicle, officers found a small baggie containing a crystal-like substance in the center console. The substance was tested and returned positive as 0.04 grams of methamphetamine by the police TruNarc scanner, the probable-cause statement said.

This post Man faces drug charges after suspended-license stop appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Man faces DUI charges after failing to stop for police

A man is accused of refusing to stop Sunday night when officers attempted to stop him, later admitting to drinking alcohol, police said.  Nestor M. Castro-Martinez was arrested on suspicion […] This post Man faces DUI charges after failing to stop for police appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Man faces trespassing charge at closed bank

A man accused by police of lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby late Monday night was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal nuisance, police said.  At about 11:40, […] This post Man faces trespassing charge at closed bank appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby, arrested.

A man accused by police of lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby late Monday night was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal nuisance, police said. At about 11:40, Maricopa police responded to Wells Fargo, 20885 N. John Wayne Pkwy., on a report of a man laying down inside the ATM lobby. Upon arrival, officers saw Brian Whitman, 30, on the floor inside the lobby.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Man, stolen vehicle, found in southern Arizona

A man is accused of taking a family member’s SUV without permission and driving away in it on Saturday night. He eventually was found by U.S. Border Patrol and Tohono […] This post Man, stolen vehicle, found in southern Arizona appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Police: PS5 argument ends in assault charges on Christmas

A man is accused of assaulting a woman on Christmas night, after she would not let him leave home with a PlayStation 5, police said. Nicholas L. Madlock, 32, was charged with assault (domestic violence), criminal damage (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and preventing use of a telephone in an emergency (domestic violence), according to police.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy