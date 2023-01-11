Effective: 2023-01-14 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-15 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 930 AM EST Saturday, the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady through Monday, then slowly fall. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO