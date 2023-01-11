Read full article on original website
AISC Congratulates Larry Kruth and Cindi Duncan on their Retirements
CHICAGO – 2023 marks a new year and a new chapter for two outstanding leaders at the American Institute of Steel Construction: retirement!. Vice President of Engineering and Research Lawrence F. Kruth, PE, has spent more than four decades in the structural engineering world. He spent almost 40 of those years at Douglas Steel Fabricating Corporation in Lansing, Mich., where he served as a vice president and member of the Board of Directors. He retired from Douglas Steel in 2015 and joined AISC as the vice president for engineering and research the following November. He’s held that position since then and is succeeded by Christopher Raebel, SE, PE, PhD.
Hexagon strengthens its construction software offering for asset owners with the acquisition of Projectmates
Stockholm, Sweden: Hexagon strengthens its construction software offering for asset owners with the acquisition of Projectmates. Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the acquisition of Projectmates, a SaaS-based, owner-focused, enterprise construction project management software provider. Since 1997, Projectmates has...
Locana Leader Bruce Taylor Named to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council
Greenwood Village, Colo. – Locana, an international leader in spatial technology, today announced the nomination and acceptance of Bruce Taylor to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council (PAC). Taylor, a partner at Locana, will serve as a representative for a 3-year term. The PAC, established in 2010, serves as a...
