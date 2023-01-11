Read full article on original website
Civic leader Saundra Green to be honored with inaugural award
Community activist Saundra Green has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the Volunteer Arlington’s “Beloved Community Award.”. Green will be presented with the accolade during Volunteer Arlington’s sixth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event on Jan. 16. “Saundra Green is an example...
Arlington History, 1/12/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• County Republicans are promising a full slate of candidates for the 11 offices on the November ballot in Arlington. •• The County Board has approved a $15 pay raise for most county employees, retroactive to Jan. 1. ••...
Langley, Madison make VHSL honor roll
The Langley and Madison high school athletic programs were among 178 recognized statewide by the Virginia High School League for making the 2022 fall sportsmanship honor roll. The public schools recognized had no player or coach ejections or programs placed on warning status during the fall sports season. Other 6D North Region schools on that list were Herndon, Jefferson, South Lakes, Westfield, Justice, Lewis, W.T. Woodson, Chantilly, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown.
Fairfax officials: Blight is impacting beech trees
If the leaves of beech-tree saplings have dark-green stripes in the veins, or if more mature trees have reduced foliage, they may be showing signs of beech-leaf disease, Fairfax County officials said Jan. 12. Infected trees also may exhibit puckered, cupped or distorted leaves. The disease, first seen in Ohio...
Vienna Town Council OKs another sidewalk project
Vienna Town Council members voted 7-0 Jan. 9 to award a $285,070 contract to Stone Bridge Civil LLC of Ashburn to build a sidewalk along part of Park Street, N.E. The sidewalk will run along the east side of Park Street, beginning 320 linear feet south of Albea Court, N.E., and running to Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E.
Editorial: Now it’s FCPS’s turn Under the Miyares microscope
Having bagged themselves a superintendent out in Loudoun County to end 2022, Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares appear ready to go hunting even bigger quarry. Youngkin on Jan. 3 called for Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Medical Society grants aid social-safety-net efforts
Founded in 2021 through a partnership with Dr. Jenny Hong (the Arlington County Medical Society’s president at the time) and Stephen and Kelly Park of Fairfax County, the KSP Fund (under the umbrella of the Arlington County Medical Society Foundation) supports local organizations delivering high-quality, targeted health care in communities throughout Northern Virginia.
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
Historical Society’s recent fund-raising efforts bear fruit
The Arlington Historical Society garnered $2,900 during its first participation in the “Giving Tuesday” international philanthropic initiative, held in November. “Our goal was to raise both money and awareness, and we succeeded in doing both,” organization officials said. “We hope we can convert some of the people who ‘liked’ and shared [on social media] into future members.”
Police: Firearm discharged inside residential building
On Jan. 7 at 10:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of 31st Street South for a report of an argument and possible shots fired inside a residential building, Arlington police said. Responding officers located damage to the ceiling of a hallway that was consistent with the discharge...
Editorial: Start Arlington candidate forums in spring, before primary
A friendly memo to the Arlington County Civic Federation, Arlington Committee of 100, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy groups and local civic and homeowners’ associations:. It is time to start thinking about organizing forums featuring candidates running for the Democratic nomination for various offices in coming months, rather than...
Police: Delivery driver cited for noise violation in Vienna
A Vienna police officer on Jan. 8 at 11:12 p.m. responded to the report of a truck unloading a delivery at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., in violation of the town’s noise ordinance. Police issued a summons to the 46-year-old Lanham, Md., man charging him with a noise-ordinance violation...
Police: Three women assault another after verbal dispute
On Jan. 8 at 12:14 p.m., a woman was in an establishment in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when she became involved in a verbal dispute with three other women, which escalated when the victim was assaulted, Arlington police said. The incident was reported to police about an hour...
PHOTOS: Marshall, Yorktown grapplers square off in circle
The wrestling teams of George C. Marshall and Yorktown high schools squared off on Jan. 4, 2023, in a meet that was won by Marshall. Enjoy the photos below from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left of photos for captions.
Police: Employees confront thief, get tip jar back
An employee at Magnolia Dessert Bar & Coffee, 431 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m. that a man had attempted to steal the store’s tip jar. Employees chased the man after he grabbed the jar. Once out of the door, the man gave the jar back to the employees, police said.
Police: Suspect assaults office after returning to scene of incident
On Jan. 9 at 12:19 a.m., officers investigating a fight that had occurred in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard found that one of the alleged combatants had returned to the scene after departing, Arlington police said. As an officer approached the suspect, he attempted to flee on foot, police...
McLean man arrested for allegedly stabbing stepfather to death
Fairfax County police on Jan. 10 arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather to death in their McLean home. Police responded at 11:03 p.m. to the reported stabbing in the 1200 block of Colonial Road. The caller said her son, who also lives in the house, stabbed both her and her husband. The suspect, identified as Adam Timothy Jackson, exited the home as officers arrived and police took him into custody.
Police: Friend won’t leave home, picks up number of charges
On Jan. 11 at 4:38 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Edison Street for a report of an individual refusing to leave a home, Arlington police said. According to police, when the victim asked the suspect (who was known to him) to leave, the suspect refused. The victim then left the home and called police.
Sports Notebook: Spooky empty gyms
High-school gymnasiums are fun places to be because there always is so much going on inside those big busy and noisy rooms, and usually with many people inside, as well. But when empty, those spacious rooms can be kind of spooky. See the photo with this blog of the empty Madison High School gym in Vienna taken an hour or so following a recent girls varsity basketball game that was played there on a school night. The lights are still on, but no one is inside. Plus, the bleachers are pushed back, making the place look even more abandoned.
Madison football players chosen all-state
Six Madison Warhawks High School football players were chosen to the Virginia High School League Class 6 all-state teams. Making first team on offense was senior tight end Nolan Wilbricht and sophomore kick returner Dominic Knicely. On defense, senior linebacker Jake Green was chosen to the first team. Making second...
