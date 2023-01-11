High-school gymnasiums are fun places to be because there always is so much going on inside those big busy and noisy rooms, and usually with many people inside, as well. But when empty, those spacious rooms can be kind of spooky. See the photo with this blog of the empty Madison High School gym in Vienna taken an hour or so following a recent girls varsity basketball game that was played there on a school night. The lights are still on, but no one is inside. Plus, the bleachers are pushed back, making the place look even more abandoned.

VIENNA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO