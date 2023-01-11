Read full article on original website
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
17-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Found Shot To Death In Bojangles Parking LotMario DonevskiRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Meet the Pastor of an LGBTQ-Affirming Church in Durham
In Atlanta, Georgia in 1980, an aspiring pastor was not someone you’d expect to find at a drag show. But it was there that the Rev. Julia Webb-Bowden—then a college senior—revealed to her recently out gay friend that she was considering ordination in the United Methodist Church.
A Duke-UNC Bike Route: A Simple Idea With a Big Price Tag
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Phil Remmers had a simple question for the Durham City Council on Thursday: Why is it so difficult to bike between Durham and Chapel Hill?. Remmers, an avid cyclist who lives in the Southpoint area, spoke at the City Council’s...
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
Riverside High School Students on How to Spend MacKenzie Scott's $18 Million
On November 15 Durham Public Schools (DPS) received a grant for $18 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. DPS is one of many public school districts receiving donations, and while Scott is known for selecting the organizations she funds out of the public eye and with no specific explanation for each selection, it’s clear why she chose DPS.
Fear of Violence Reshapes the Face of Gun Ownership
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. Andréa “Muffin” Hudson is an activist for incarcerated individuals, directs two criminal justice nonprofits, and believes prisons do catastrophic harm. She is also a gun owner. When Hudson, 47, drives around Durham, her G2C 9 mm pistol...
A Tale of Woe Inside Durham Food Hall
“Vendors first,” says Adair Mueller, the owner of the Durham Food Hall, leaning against the oblong bar that anchors the hall’s main dining space. “You have to think about your vendors. Because if they’re not healthy, the hall’s not healthy.”. On this rainy December morning,...
Backtalk: Learn what matriculate means
In our December 21 paper, the last edition of 2022, Thomasi McDonald compiled a list of Duke University’s 10 most notorious news-making alumni of the past year, whom we dubbed “the hazards of Duke.” Readers had thoughts. “Typical idiot lib comments with no basis in facts or...
How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree
The aroma of evergreen is fading now as Christmas trees statewide slowly wither. A live fir tree is a wonderful addition to the holiday season, but what should you do with your tree now that the new year has started? Well, you could always leave it on the curb for Raleigh city workers to pick up, but if you're looking for another sustainable option, why not drop your tree off with Wake County?
Durham Mother Fights To Be Reunited With Her Children
Kelli Smith of Durham says she was originally going to spend a holiday on December 22 at home with her toddler children who have been in foster care for a little over three years. She looked forward to opening gifts, making them comfortable, and cooking her babies—now three and two years old—something to eat.
Triangle Artist Teams Up With Best-Selling Author to Create New Children's Book About Slavery
The New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Kwame Alexander teamed up with acclaimed Triangle artist and sculpturist Dare Coulter to create an intriguing new book for young readers titled An American Story. The author and artist will kick off a nine-city national book tour on Thursday when they visit...
The Kingsbury Manx Bring It All Back Home
In 1999, a young band stepped into Jerry Kee’s recording studio, where many illustrious Chapel Hill indie records had been born, and looked around in awe. It was their first time in a studio. They were lifelong friends, but their college band was new enough not to have a name. They didn’t really have a drummer or a bassist. They had never played a show.
Activists Are Skeptical of Raleigh PD's New De-Escalation Policy
Last year, Raleigh police shot and killed two people in what many advocates argue were preventable incidents. This year, the department has introduced a de-escalation policy designed to prevent deadly confrontations between officers and civilians. The RPD’s new de-escalation policy took effect late last year after the department hosted a...
Durham's Main Bus Station to Get $13.5 Million Makeover
This story originally published online at The 9th Street Journal. When you arrive at 515 W. Pettigrew Street, you’re greeted by a glass building brought to life by the constant stream of travelers flowing in and out. Overlooking the multistory office buildings and the red brick warehouses of the...
23 Reasons to Love the Triangle
After two years of COVID isolation, the Triangle cautiously came back to life this summer, with people flocking to music festivals, plays, and Pride parades that were all back in person. 2. Workers are organizing. The movement for workers’ rights started strong in North Carolina when baristas at a Raleigh...
Backtalk: Any chance Durham could do this too??
Last week for the web, Jasmine Gallup wrote about Raleigh’s new program to fast-track design and permitting for ADUs, a.k.a. accessory dwelling units, a.k.a. granny flats, backyard cottages, or attached apartments. The piece generated a lot of discussion on our Facebook page. “Any chance Durham could do this too??”...
The INDY's Most Impactful Reporting of 2022
Another year has gone by, and the Triangle continues to grow, and continues to recover, albeit rather slowly, from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while it’s certainly the end of the beginning of the pandemic, it remains to be seen if it’s also the beginning of the end.
Quickbait: Buyers Rejoice
The housing market may finally be cooling off after years of inflated prices and ultra-competitive bidding wars, according to the latest monthly report by Triangle MLS. Although Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill each still face housing shortages, numbers show that the market is gradually becoming friendlier to buyers. While the number of new listings was down in October from a year ago, the number of homes on the market grew by 93 percent, giving buyers substantially more choice. The average number of days from 10 in 2021 to 24 in 2022, giving buyers more time to look around and place bids. Pre-COVID, on average, homes spent more than a month on the market before being sold, which gave buyers hefty negotiating power.
Op-Ed: Durham Residents and Leaders Should Demand the Redesign of NC Highway 55
In 2017, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) began Project U-3308. More commonly known as the Highway 55 (Alston Avenue) expansion project, NCDOT deemed the project necessary to “reduce congestion and improve safety” along the corridor of Highway 55, connecting Highway 70 and the Durham Freeway. The plan also included sidewalks on both sides of the roadway and wide outside lanes to accommodate bicycles. The road expansion was completed in 2021. However, nearly five years and millions of dollars later, congestion is no better than before, nor is pedestrian and bicycle travel safer.
Finding the Holiday Spirit Under a Pecan Tree in Hillsborough
I found the winter holiday spirit underneath a pecan tree in Hillsborough. Late last week I visited the Orange County courthouse in Hillsborough for a relative’s hearing. While hurrying down the sidewalk, I saw an older man scooping up nuts and tossing them into a plastic grocery bag. “What...
