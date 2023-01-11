Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
MLB insider hints Yankees should pursue slugging ex-Braves outfielder
No matter what shenanigans they have planned for the trade deadline, the New York Yankees need a left fielder to open the 2023 season. Anyone not named Aaron Hicks will spark joy, and while Oswaldo Cabrera is a versatile spark, he’s probably best served filling gaps around the infield instead of being bogged down 200 feet away from the action.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yankees News: Zack Britton switching sides, Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Correa
The New York Yankees have a fairly packed bullpen (as they always do), but in completing their current group, there’s been a significant amount of turnover at the end of 2022 (and the end of an era). Fans are still waiting for any sort of definitive update on Aroldis...
Yankees’ Frankie Montas trade looks even worse after injury update
The New York Yankees were supposed to go into the 2023 season with one of the strongest rotations in baseball, as Gerrit Cole and new signing Carlos Rodon are as deadly of a 1-2 punch as you’ll find in the American League. Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino are going to eat up innings, and Frankie Montas will try to get back on track as the No. 5 starter.
Cubs owner Tom Ricketts jokes about ‘Steve Cohen’ money when fan asks about payroll
The Chicago Cubs will open a new sportsbook at Wrigley Field this year, and fans want to know: Will the Ricketts family use the extra revenue to help the franchise on the diamond? “I certainly wish the sportsbook will make me the kind of money that Steve Cohen has,” Cubs co-owner Tom Ricketts said during the weekend-long Cubs Convention on Saturday, according to ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers. The Ricketts family, which is worth about $3.7 billion, according to Forbes, has come under scrutiny in recent years for what fans perceive to be a lack of team payroll spending, which has taken a...
Pirates’ demands in Bryan Reynolds Yankees trade even more ridiculous than we thought
The New York Yankees, no matter how hard they try to extricate themselves from the proceedings, remain one of the primary favorites in all Bryan Reynolds trade rumors. If the Yankees ever seal the deal, though, it’ll be because the Pirates relented significantly. At the moment, all reports make it seem as if Reynolds requesting a trade has had no bearing on Pittsburgh’s asking price.
Michael King rehab video argues further against Yankees ‘running it back’
Be as disgusted as you want with Aaron Hicks’ existence and the Yankees’ current left field quandary. Though the roster isn’t perfect, it’s a foolish errand to deny that the team has gotten better this offseason, even beyond the signings of Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle.
Miami basketball suffers late overtime loss at North Carolina State
Ernest Ross came off the bench to score 17 points and contribute nine rebounds to lead North Carolina State to an 83-81 win in overtime leading the Wolfpack over the Miami basketball team on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. Ross had a rebound putback with 30 seconds left and hit a free throw for the final seconds.
Florida Football: Another twist with 2023 QB Jaden Rashada
Florida football has already signed top-100 QB Jaden Rashada in the 2023 class but there are now conflicting reports about him wanting out. You don’t see it happen often, but recruits can ask out of their national letters of intent. Xavier Worthy did it with Michigan a couple of years ago and Jaden Rashada could be following that same path with the Florida football program.
