FanSided

MLB insider hints Yankees should pursue slugging ex-Braves outfielder

No matter what shenanigans they have planned for the trade deadline, the New York Yankees need a left fielder to open the 2023 season. Anyone not named Aaron Hicks will spark joy, and while Oswaldo Cabrera is a versatile spark, he’s probably best served filling gaps around the infield instead of being bogged down 200 feet away from the action.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
FanSided

Yankees’ Frankie Montas trade looks even worse after injury update

The New York Yankees were supposed to go into the 2023 season with one of the strongest rotations in baseball, as Gerrit Cole and new signing Carlos Rodon are as deadly of a 1-2 punch as you’ll find in the American League. Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino are going to eat up innings, and Frankie Montas will try to get back on track as the No. 5 starter.
New York Post

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts jokes about ‘Steve Cohen’ money when fan asks about payroll

The Chicago Cubs will open a new sportsbook at Wrigley Field this year, and fans want to know: Will the Ricketts family use the extra revenue to help the franchise on the diamond?  “I certainly wish the sportsbook will make me the kind of money that Steve Cohen has,” Cubs co-owner Tom Ricketts said during the weekend-long Cubs Convention on Saturday, according to ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers. The Ricketts family, which is worth about $3.7 billion, according to Forbes, has come under scrutiny in recent years for what fans perceive to be a lack of team payroll spending, which has taken a...
FanSided

Pirates’ demands in Bryan Reynolds Yankees trade even more ridiculous than we thought

The New York Yankees, no matter how hard they try to extricate themselves from the proceedings, remain one of the primary favorites in all Bryan Reynolds trade rumors. If the Yankees ever seal the deal, though, it’ll be because the Pirates relented significantly. At the moment, all reports make it seem as if Reynolds requesting a trade has had no bearing on Pittsburgh’s asking price.
FanSided

Florida Football: Another twist with 2023 QB Jaden Rashada

Florida football has already signed top-100 QB Jaden Rashada in the 2023 class but there are now conflicting reports about him wanting out. You don’t see it happen often, but recruits can ask out of their national letters of intent. Xavier Worthy did it with Michigan a couple of years ago and Jaden Rashada could be following that same path with the Florida football program.
FanSided

