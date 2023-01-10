Read full article on original website
42% of people filled their respiratory devices with unsafe water, study finds
Nearly 1 in 4 study participants admitted filling their respiratory devices with tap water, which can be unsterile, according to a CDC study. Microorganisms from tap water have resulted in 120,000 hospital admissions, 7,000 deaths and "billions in direct healthcare costs" every year because of waterborne diseases, the study said.
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why
Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
Impact of inflation and other economic pressures: How consumers and patients respond
Current economic pressures — most notably inflation — are having a significant impact on consumers and health systems. But there are strategies and actions that health systems can take related to patient financing and the patient financial experience that drives lasting, positive impact. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th...
Microsoft, Paige to apply AI to digital pathology images
Microsoft has partnered with Paige to apply artificial intelligence to digital pathology images to develop and deliver new clinical applications and computational biomarkers with the aim of transforming cancer diagnosis and patient care. Under the partnership, Microsoft will work with Paige's technology to develop large-scale machine learning models for oncology...
Researchers find gene driving common lung cancer — and a possible way to slow it
New York City-based NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center researchers identified a gene that drives the development of the second most common type of lung cancer, and a way to improve treatment. The study, published in Cancer Cell on Jan. 9, found that deleting a gene called KMT2D caused normal...
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
Virus season may strain capacity for years, Dr. Ashish Jha warns
Hospitals may face severe and prolonged winter virus seasons in the coming years that strain resources and hinder the capacity to care for other patients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, told The Washington Post. Historically, the respiratory virus season has always placed a burden on hospital resources,...
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
Advantum launches new RCM platform
Advantum Health, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, launched its newest RCM platform, ATOM. ATOM uses machine learning and automation to reduce billing input times and allow clinicians to focus on providing care, according to a Jan. 12 Advantum news release. "ATOM was created as an internal tool with our...
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
AdventHealth unveils 2023 balance sheet projections
Terry Shaw, president and CEO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, outlined the 51-hospital health system's projected balance sheet for 2023 during his presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The health system recorded $15.5 billion in revenue for 2022 and 3.5 percent operating margin for the year through November, excluding...
Major regulatory changes, consolidation projected for the Southeast
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are expected to rebound in the Southeast in 2023, and the Carolinas stand to be a premiere arena for that activity, JDSupra reported Jan. 11. An early entry in that trend, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, formerly headquartered dually in Milwaukee and Downers...
21 flu drugs in shortage, most with no resupply date
Eight drugmakers together have 21 oseltamivir presentations — a common flu drug sold under the brand name Tamiflu — on back order and allocation, and most cannot estimate a resupply date, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Most drugmakers did not share with ASHP a reason...
2022 below annual average of novel drug approvals: 5 report notes
The FDA approved 37 novel drugs in 2022 — the third lowest number since 2013 — according to a Jan. 10 agency report. These novel drug approvals — meaning new products never before approved or marketed in the U.S. — and drugs approved in new settings included treatments for diseases and conditions such as COVID-19; HIV; smallpox; influenza; neurological conditions; heart, blood, kidney and endocrine diseases; and different cancers.
Partnership drops heart readmissions 50%, researchers say
Puyallup, Wash.-based MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute partnered with DispatchHealth to reduce congestive heart failure patient readmission to 6.8 percent, according to a recent white paper. Congestive heart failure hospital readmissions rates are 25 percent nationally and are most common among the elderly and Medicare patients, according to a Dec. 28...
When will long COVID-19 symptoms ease? New study offers clues
Most long COVID-19 symptoms among people who had a mild infection ease within a year, according to findings published Jan. 11 in The BMJ. For the purpose of the study, researchers in Israel defined long COVID-19 as symptoms that persist or develop more than four weeks after an initial COVID-19 diagnosis. Using Israel's second largest healthcare database, they analyzed data on nearly 2 million people who were tested for COVID-19 between March 2020 and October 2021. To focus the investigation on patients with mild illness, researchers excluded patients who were admitted to a hospital during the 30 days after infection.
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, seeks...
