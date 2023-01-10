Most long COVID-19 symptoms among people who had a mild infection ease within a year, according to findings published Jan. 11 in The BMJ. For the purpose of the study, researchers in Israel defined long COVID-19 as symptoms that persist or develop more than four weeks after an initial COVID-19 diagnosis. Using Israel's second largest healthcare database, they analyzed data on nearly 2 million people who were tested for COVID-19 between March 2020 and October 2021. To focus the investigation on patients with mild illness, researchers excluded patients who were admitted to a hospital during the 30 days after infection.

