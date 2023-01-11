Eagles’ forgotten weapon could be key to offense in NFL playoffs, especially if Jalen Hurts isn’t 100%

The NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday and we should see an entertaining game in the nightcap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson did a great job in his first year getting Jacksonville to the postseason. The Jaguars ended the season on a five-game winning streak and despite finishing just 9-8, will host this game because they won the AFC South. The Chargers had won four straight before dropping a meaningless game in the finale to Denver. Although, perhaps head coach Brandon Staley didn’t know it was meaningless because he played his starters into the fourth...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO