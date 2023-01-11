Eagles’ forgotten weapon could be key to offense in NFL playoffs, especially if Jalen Hurts isn’t 100%

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs
Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts has concerning comment about his shoulder injury
Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury during the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Chicago Bears nearly a month ago. He felt well enough to return from a two-game absence and play in the team’s season finale last Sunday, but it does not sound like the star quarterback is fully recovered. Hurts did not throw at... The post Jalen Hurts has concerning comment about his shoulder injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lane Johnson Has 4-Word Message For Eagles Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles' first-round bye will be a huge help when it comes to the recovery of star right tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson suffered a torn adductor during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He ultimately decided to forgo a season-ending surgery and returned to practice this week. ...
NFL playoff prediction: Jaguars vs. Chargers pick, odds
The NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday and we should see an entertaining game in the nightcap between the Los Angeles Chargers and the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars. Doug Pederson did a great job in his first year getting Jacksonville to the postseason. The Jaguars ended the season on a five-game winning streak and despite finishing just 9-8, will host this game because they won the AFC South. The Chargers had won four straight before dropping a meaningless game in the finale to Denver. Although, perhaps head coach Brandon Staley didn’t know it was meaningless because he played his starters into the fourth...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
Eagles’ Lane Johnson returns to practice after abdominal injury (VIDEO)
The Eagles are getting healthy at the right time, getting back one of their starters a week before the team begins their playoff run. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson participated in practice Friday. Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that forced him to...
Broncos interview ex-Eagles assistant for head coach opening
Current Philadelphia Eagles coordinators Jonathan Gannon (defense) and Shane Steichen (offense) are getting plenty of attention on the NFL head coaching carousel. But we also need to make way for a former Eagles assistant. Of course, you probably know him better for his decade-plus run as the head coach at Stanford.
Eagles’ players, including N.J. native, discuss being named to AP All-Pro team
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gathered the team together after Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, sharing the news about the latest awards that were being given to his players. Linebacker Haason Reddick was standing in the huddled group, waiting to hear if Sirianni’s announcement would...
Eagles’ Darius Slay, Jason Kelce: NFLPA All-Pro nods are team awards, not individual ones
PHILADELPHIA – It has been an eventful year for Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. Slay, the veteran cornerback in his 10th NFL season was named a captain for the first time and has helped the Eagles defense finish the regular season as the top pass defense in the league (179.8 yards per game).
Bills’ Damar Hamlin visits teammates for first time since leaving hospital
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Bills linebacker Matt Milano...
WATCH: Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak Following Win Over No. 5 Tennessee
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves and forward Jacob Toppin spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' monumental 63-56 win over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. Reeves scored a team-high 18 points on just 4-10 shooting, but went a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. He also added ...
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
Kario Oquendo powers Georgia past Ole Miss
Kario Oquendo made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:20 left and scored all 15 of his points in the second half,
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0