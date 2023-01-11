ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Woman struck, killed by train in west Fort Worth neighborhood

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEOHA_0kAmAAFX00

A woman was hit and killed by a train late Tuesday as she stood on the tracks in west Fort Worth, authorities said.

The name of the woman has not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police responded to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near West Vickery Boulevard and Bryant Irvin Road.

A Union Pacific railroad employee who was operating the train reported that he saw a woman who had been struck by the train while on the tracks. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. A Union Pacific Railway agent also responded to the scene.

Two other people were killed by trains in separate incidents in Tarrant County last week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Police: Robbery suspect who killed dog in Fort Worth identified as 18-year-old Donovin Copeland

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have identified the robbery suspect who shot and killed a dog in a convenience store last week as 18-year-old Donovin Copeland.At 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, police were sent to a robbery call at a convenience store located at 6001 N. Main St.  Surveillance video shows who police say is Copeland attempting to rob the store before being confronted by employee Jacki Anderson's dog, Peanut.Peanut was seen trying to protect her owner, but was shot and killed as a result. She would have turned 13 this year, Anderson said."Everybody says I am lucky...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers

Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
20K+
Followers
544
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy