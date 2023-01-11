ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FAA computer failure impacts flights across the U.S.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Fr91_0kAm9xUA00

CHARLOTTE — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration impacted many flights across the U.S. and grounded domestic flights until 9 a.m.

Across the country, flights were delayed and even canceled, including at least 298 delays at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito went to the hourly deck at Charlotte-Douglas Airport after the ground stop was lifted Wednesday morning. Even though planes were taking off, problems still remained for travelers.

Kevin Lagreca’s flight to Harrisburg, Penn., was delayed due to the FAA computer failure this morning.

“It was delayed due to the FAA situation. I have a day trip to Harrisburg, Penn. and I have a meeting at 2 p.m. It may miss it, we’ll see what happens,” Lagreca said, “If the flight is delayed even further, I’m just going to cancel it and not go to my meeting.”

Channel 9 correspondents in Washington, D.C. have been getting updates from the White House, the FAA, and the Secretary of Transportation’s Office. President Joe Biden said it is not clear what caused the outage, but he wants the Department of Transportation to conduct an investigation. At this time there is no evidence of a cyber attack.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg explained that the software impacted by the outage is vital to provide safety information to pilots, which is why all flights were grounded.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

8:50 a.m.: Channel 9 has learned that departures are slowly resuming across the United States and the ground stop has been lifted. At this time the FAA is investigating the cause of the problem.

8:15 a.m.: The FAA announced that departures are resuming at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports due to air traffic congestion around those areas. Other departures are still expected to resume around 9 a.m. eastern time.

7:19 a.m.: The FAA said in an update they ordered airlines to pause all domestic flights until 9 a.m. eastern time. This allows the agency to validate safety information

and flight integrity.

7:00 a.m.: The FAA sent Channel 9 an update that they were currently working to fix the Notice to Air Missions System, doing final validation checks and preparing to reload the system.

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back online, the National

Airspace System operations remain limited.”

6:30 a.m.: The computer system, known as the Notice to Air Missions System, which is used to alert pilots about flight hazards and provide real-time restrictions has failed, and no flights are able to be released. Channel 9 reached out to the FAA about the possible grounding and received this statement.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

(WATCH BELOW: Parents sue Union County schools over new academic calendar saying it’s illegal)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhGus_0kAm9xUA00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caldwelljournal.com

U.S. 321 closure for construction in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (January 6, 2023) — Weather permitting, contractors will be working on U.S. 321 January 14 and 15. This work will require the closure of U.S. 321 between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue NW, from 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, through 5 a.m. Sunday, January 15. Detour routes for the U.S. 321 road closure will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Clement Boulevard NW and Old Lenoir Road to navigate around the closure.
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
YORK, SC
country1037fm.com

Union County, North Carolina Authorities Using Drones To Take Down Suspects

Law Enforcement in Union County, North Carolina now using drones to take down suspects. It seems drones are being used for just about everything these days from delivering packages to delivering suspected criminals. This particular incident happened Saturday night when the Union County Sheriff’s office used a drone to track...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Say this when a debt collector calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

TikToker Has Warning For Anyone Thinking About Moving To The South

You can’t stop people from moving south, and it’s not just during the cold winters up north. People are relocating here all year round. Heck, I did it myself back in 2000. It’s why some of the nation’s fastest growing cities are right here in the southeastern United States. See below. But as the old saying goes, look before you leap.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Costco Planning New South Carolina Location Documents Suggest

Ahh, Costco. It’s famous for bulk buys, great hot dogs and pizza, free samples and bargain gas. It’s nice when there’s a Costco conveniently located. This news appeals to me specifically, since the proposed locale is right down the road from my home. When I read the headlines about Costco planning new South Carolina location, I have to admit I got a little excited. Yes, that’s where I am these days. LOL. But hey, when you need enough paper towels or toilet paper to supply a small village you’ll be happy it’s close by. According to WSOC, zoning documents filed with Lancaster County indicate a developer shows interest in an Indian Land, South Carolina location. The land sits east of Highway 521 between Possum Hollow Road and Sandal Brook Road. The spot is a vacant 28-acre parcel. If you’re familiar with the area, there’s a Lowe’s Home Improvement store not too far from that area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Human trafficking in the Carolinas operating on elevated scale

Parts of search warrants in case of missing Madalina Cojocari unsealed. While most of the information was already released to the public, the documents did reveal that three iPhones were among 25 items seized. I-85 near University City Blvd shut down after fatal car fire. Updated: 10 hours ago. BREAKING...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County authorities use drone equipped with infrared to track down suspects

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office used a drone on Saturday night to track down a woman wanted for felony assault and a man wanted in a separate crime. A witness told Monroe Police a woman hit a man in front of her car. According to an incident report provided by law enforcement, the woman was driving away from a gas pump when she hit a pedestrian in front of her car. Monroe PD learned the pedestrian was holding onto the vehicle when the driver slammed on her brakes. The pedestrian hit the back of his head on the ground after launching off the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
125K+
Followers
145K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy