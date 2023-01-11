FAA computer failure impacts flights across the U.S.

CHARLOTTE — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration impacted many flights across the U.S. and grounded domestic flights until 9 a.m.

Across the country, flights were delayed and even canceled, including at least 298 delays at Charlotte-Douglas Airport.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito went to the hourly deck at Charlotte-Douglas Airport after the ground stop was lifted Wednesday morning. Even though planes were taking off, problems still remained for travelers.

Kevin Lagreca’s flight to Harrisburg, Penn., was delayed due to the FAA computer failure this morning.

“It was delayed due to the FAA situation. I have a day trip to Harrisburg, Penn. and I have a meeting at 2 p.m. It may miss it, we’ll see what happens,” Lagreca said, “If the flight is delayed even further, I’m just going to cancel it and not go to my meeting.”

Channel 9 correspondents in Washington, D.C. have been getting updates from the White House, the FAA, and the Secretary of Transportation’s Office. President Joe Biden said it is not clear what caused the outage, but he wants the Department of Transportation to conduct an investigation. At this time there is no evidence of a cyber attack.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg explained that the software impacted by the outage is vital to provide safety information to pilots, which is why all flights were grounded.

8:50 a.m.: Channel 9 has learned that departures are slowly resuming across the United States and the ground stop has been lifted. At this time the FAA is investigating the cause of the problem.

8:15 a.m.: The FAA announced that departures are resuming at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports due to air traffic congestion around those areas. Other departures are still expected to resume around 9 a.m. eastern time.

7:19 a.m.: The FAA said in an update they ordered airlines to pause all domestic flights until 9 a.m. eastern time. This allows the agency to validate safety information

and flight integrity.

7:00 a.m.: The FAA sent Channel 9 an update that they were currently working to fix the Notice to Air Missions System, doing final validation checks and preparing to reload the system.

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back online, the National

Airspace System operations remain limited.”

6:30 a.m.: The computer system, known as the Notice to Air Missions System, which is used to alert pilots about flight hazards and provide real-time restrictions has failed, and no flights are able to be released. Channel 9 reached out to the FAA about the possible grounding and received this statement.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

