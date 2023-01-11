Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Snow continues today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
informnny.com
Snow-covered roads, limited visibility prompt weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis counties
JEFFERSON, LEWIS COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Jefferson and Lewis counties. The advisory was issued early Friday morning and will remain in effect until Saturday, January 14 at 4 a.m. Both counties should expect to see additional...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson & Lewis Counties through early Saturday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 A.M. EST SATURDAY. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6-inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
wwnytv.com
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Paddle practicing for the U.S. Kayaking Team
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 23 years to South Lewis, where three students were training the pool with hopes of making the U.S. Kayaking Team. We head to the pool deck with then-reporter Carrier Poyner. You can see it on...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
wwnytv.com
Fort Drum soldiers compete in cold weather contest
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum soldiers found out who is best in their brigade by going head to head in a two-day cold weather challenge. “Your heart rate’s elevated as you approach the edge of the ice. Once you step off into, the shock of the cold water tends to make your body do things you don’t intend it to do,” said Sgt. 1st Class Seth Toy, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade.
wwnytv.com
Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
informnny.com
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for January 13. This was issued for all of Lewis County due to icy roads, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Carpinelli. The travel advisory took effect at 9 a.m. on...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
wwnytv.com
Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, rainwater discharged into Black and St. Lawrence rivers
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Millions of gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater have been recently sent into the Black River and the St. Lawrence River. It’s the combination of warm, wet weather quickly melting all of the Christmas blizzard’s snow and the way Watertown and Ogdensburg are set up to handle stormwater.
flackbroadcasting.com
Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze
LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
wwnytv.com
Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
wwnytv.com
Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, on January 11, 2023. Madeline was born on her grandfather’s farm on the Vrooman Hill Road in the Town of Antwerp, on July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.
wwnytv.com
After Christmas break-in, school beefs up surveillance
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Central School District has a new video monitoring system following a break-in during the blizzard last month. Superintendent Brian Moore says the school district was already working on strengthening security at the district’s buildings when 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown allegedly broke into the high school on Christmas Day.
wwnytv.com
Mary K. Kirk, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023. Mary was born in Watertown April 16, 1941, daughter of Francis T. “Frank” and Pauline Ryan Kirk. She was a 1959 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. She was an office manager for King & King in Watertown. Mary enjoyed gardening, had been a member of several bowling leagues, and was of the Catholic faith.
wwnytv.com
Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
