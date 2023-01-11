ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Snow continues today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Blast from the Past: Paddle practicing for the U.S. Kayaking Team

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 23 years to South Lewis, where three students were training the pool with hopes of making the U.S. Kayaking Team. We head to the pool deck with then-reporter Carrier Poyner. You can see it on...
TURIN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fort Drum soldiers compete in cold weather contest

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum soldiers found out who is best in their brigade by going head to head in a two-day cold weather challenge. “Your heart rate’s elevated as you approach the edge of the ice. Once you step off into, the shock of the cold water tends to make your body do things you don’t intend it to do,” said Sgt. 1st Class Seth Toy, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade.
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Renovations are underway for a Hops Spot location in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Delayed, but still set to to open. The old Cavallario’s Cucina on the corner of North Massey and Prospect streets will house a new Hops Spot location. It would be the second in the North Country: the first is in Clayton. The property was...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for January 13. This was issued for all of Lewis County due to icy roads, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Carpinelli. The travel advisory took effect at 9 a.m. on...
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Family home near Croghan destroyed in Wednesday blaze

LEWIS COUNTY- A family home between Lowville and Croghan, NY was destroyed Wednesday in a fire that remains under investigation, authorities say. Alarms sounded shortly before noontime after a witness told 9-1-1 dispatchers that their house was on fire. Croghan Fire Department was the primary responder. Emergency agencies responded to...
CROGHAN, NY
wwnytv.com

Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Hope D. Kizzer, 67, of Dexter, NY passed away unexpectedly with her family at her side on January 12, 2023. She was born on March 22, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Paul L. and Ortha G. (Huck) Bellinger. Hope graduated from General Brown High School and attended SUNY Brockport where she received her Certificate of Education.
DEXTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Madeline Elizabeth Drake, 94, a long-time resident of Philadelphia, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, on January 11, 2023. Madeline was born on her grandfather’s farm on the Vrooman Hill Road in the Town of Antwerp, on July 4, 1928. She is the fourth of thirteen children born to Raymond Francis (Pat) Robinson and Ruth Harriet Morse Robinson.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
wwnytv.com

After Christmas break-in, school beefs up surveillance

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Central School District has a new video monitoring system following a break-in during the blizzard last month. Superintendent Brian Moore says the school district was already working on strengthening security at the district’s buildings when 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown allegedly broke into the high school on Christmas Day.
BROWNVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary K. Kirk, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary K. Kirk, 81, passed away at her home in the town of Watertown Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2023. Mary was born in Watertown April 16, 1941, daughter of Francis T. “Frank” and Pauline Ryan Kirk. She was a 1959 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy and had attended JCC. She was an office manager for King & King in Watertown. Mary enjoyed gardening, had been a member of several bowling leagues, and was of the Catholic faith.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. “Joe” Hill, 75, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. A graveside service will be announced and held in Hermon Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Ronald was...
CANTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy