‘We can do better’: Dane County sheriff shares photo of discolored water at jail amid push for renovation
MADISON, Wis. — As he continues to push for movement on the Dane County Jail Consolidation Project, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett on Thursday took to social media to voice his frustration with project delays and show the conditions employees and residents in the current jail are experiencing. The sheriff tweeted a photo early Thursday afternoon of a coffee pot filled with...
nbc15.com
City of Madison to hold snow removal equipment naming election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Streets and Engineering Divisions are asking for input on names for their snow removal equipment. Although the city is no longer taking name submissions, participants are encouraged to vote in the upcoming ranked choice election. City staff will narrow down over...
nbc15.com
South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
nbc15.com
Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth in Janesville reopens South Urgent Care
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth in Janesville has reopened South Urgent Care to improve access and reduce wait times. South Urgent Care is located at 849 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mercyhealth urgent care services are now available on the city’s north, east and south sides.
nbc15.com
Art makes positive impact on kids affected by incarceration
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -Kids whose families have been impacted by incarceration got a chance to show off some of their artwork. Cultural Connections put on an art show in Stoughton that helps kids impacted by incarceration show their creative side while sharing their experiences. Director Pat Dillon says Friday night’s...
nbc15.com
Animal lovers once again encouraged to honor Betty White with donations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Humane Society is inviting fans to honor Betty White with a donation to help animals. Betty White was a longtime animal lover and advocate for animal welfare. Last year, on what would have been her 100th birthday, thousands of fans continued her legacy by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
nbc15.com
60,000-piece puzzle to be built at Wisconsin funeral home
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers are touting that the world’s largest puzzle is being built at a funeral home in Wisconsin. The puzzle will be put together during a community event at Grasse Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Organizers said the picture will include 60,000 pieces when it is finished.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
nbc15.com
Teen missing out of Richland Center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland Center Police are trying to find more information about missing 16-year-old, Kaylee Brown. The department issued a short Facebook post sharing her image and basic information detailing her age and hometown. The post from police was sent out around 9 p.m. Thursday. If you know...
nbc15.com
City of Beloit restructures fire department to elevate emergency responses
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Fire Department reorganized their leadership levels and hired three new battalion chiefs to oversee their own divisions. From firefighters all the way up the leadership ladder to fire chief, every department is made up of different people with different titles and responsibilities. Originally, Beloit Fire Dept. captains would oversee crews while responding to calls and answer to multiple deputy chiefs and the fire chief.
nbc15.com
Lake Delton elementary student receives award after helping family escape fire
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Delton Fire Department awarded an elementary school student for creating a plan that helped her family escape a fire. Lake Delton Elementary School 5k student Charlie Stupinean received the fire department’s first ever Junior Firefighter Award after a fire safety school project saved her and her family from their house fire a week later.
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. DA resigns citing prosecutor shortage concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg is resigning as concerns over a prosecutor shortage rise. Klomberg said his office has “effectively collapsed,” and once he leaves, it will have zero attorneys working full time. “This has been truly one of the most difficult decisions...
Channel 3000
Warm up by an outdoor fire at these 9 Madison spots
Enjoy some winter fun with friends and family without having to worry about frozen fingers and toes. Fire Pit at Wisconsin Brewing Co. Just 12 miles from downtown Madison is the Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. It provides the perfect space to warm up next to a toasty fire pit. Bonus! Pets on a leash and carry-in food are allowed which makes it just the spot to bring the entire family together for a winter evening. Make a reservation before you go. 1079 American Way, Verona.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Filene House isn’t historic landmark — Joseph Davis
I just noticed that the Madison Landmarks Commission voted to recommend giving landmark status to the Filene House near Tenney Park — apparently supporting John Rolling’s 33-page paper to take this action. Rolling touted the structure’s importance as the home of the nation’s first credit union.
wortfm.org
Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortage
If someone was asked to write a haiku on the current workforce situation in Dane County, and in most of Wisconsin, this could very well be it. Dale Knapp, Director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association, shared his views on the workforce and housing shortages in the region on the Thursday addition of the 8 O’clock Buzz. A combination of the Boomer generation retiring and staying in their homes, young college graduates migrating to larger cities on the coasts, and a lack of affordable housing are challenges that must be addressed in Dane and other Wisconsin counties if they are to reverse the net migration out.
nbc15.com
Beloit School District offers first AP African American Studies Course in Rock County
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit is making history by offering an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course this upcoming fall. The school district claimed it will not only be the first in Rock County to offer AP African American Studies but also one of only a couple hundred districts in the U.S. to do so.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
southarkansassun.com
Madison to Continue Receiving $500 Guaranteed Income for 12 Months
The city of Madison in Wisconsin will continue to receive a $500 guaranteed income for 12 months. The first payments were already received last September 2022 and will continue until the 12 months are over. The city of Madison in Wisconsin designed a program to experiment with the effects of...
