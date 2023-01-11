Read full article on original website
Logan Airport named one of the worst US airports in new study
BOSTON — Logan Airport is one of the most difficult locations to fly the friendly skies, according to a new study. Experts from the Family Destinations Guide used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the worst air travel hubs in the country. Included in the data is the percentage of flights delayed and flights canceled in 2022.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Boston could receive snow this weekend from developing nor’easter
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the track and strength of a budding storm that is forecast to form just off the Atlantic coast this weekend and potentially bring heavy, wind-driven snow and rain to eastern New England. The storm, which is likely to evolve into a nor'easter, will take shape...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
WWLP 22News
East-West rail will impact the whole state
(Mass Appeal) – For several years there has been talk about building out a viable rail service connecting western mass to Boston and the eastern part of the state. If this were to ever come to fruition it will bring about a lot of change to the four western counties of the state. Eric Lesser, former State Senator and lead proponent of this rail service, joins me now to discuss.
beckersasc.com
Mass General anesthesiologist switches to climate friendly sedatives
Sam Smith, MD, an anesthesiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, has switched the kind of anesthetic gas he uses at work every day to cut down on his environmental impact, according to a Jan. 10 report from WBUR. Dr. Smith researched anesthetic gasses and their impact on the environment,...
quincyquarry.com
Koch Maladministration planning a new major rotary even if it no longer takes care of a busier already existing one #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Koch Maladministration planning a new major rotary even if it no longer takes care of an already existing busier one. – News about traffic and trafficking in Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News.
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
whdh.com
Activists renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists are renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Faith leaders and protestors started their protest at Faneuil Hall then marched across the street to the Mayor’s Office. Demonstrators staged a sit-in at City Hall, demanding Mayor Wu meet with them...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find
WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
country1025.com
You Thought You Could Sneak WHAT Past Logan Security?
Travelers have been known to bring some really interesting things through the TSA checkpoint. Sure, we all know that we can’t bring liquid over 3.4oz through the checkpoint. And we’ve all seen the spring breaker have the fuzzy handcuffs taken out of their bag. Despite all the warning signs, announcements, and some honest-to-goodness commonsense, some travelers have brought some insane things to Boston Logan airport!
WCVB
Popular low-priced grocery store ALDI opening new Massachusetts location
DANVERS, Mass. — ALDI, a grocery store chain known for its low prices and for requiring a $0.25 deposit to use a shopping cart, is opening a new location in Massachusetts later this month. The company announced that a new store, at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, will open...
capecoddaily.com
Wife of ‘American Horror Story’ Driver on Cape Sues over COVID Death
BOSTON (AP) – The wife of a late Massachusetts man is suing the companies involved in the 2021 production of “American Horror Story” on Cape Cod. She alleges in the lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Boston that their lack of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 led to his death. Patricia […] The post Wife of ‘American Horror Story’ Driver on Cape Sues over COVID Death appeared first on CapeCod.com.
