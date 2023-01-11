ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Logan Airport named one of the worst US airports in new study

BOSTON — Logan Airport is one of the most difficult locations to fly the friendly skies, according to a new study. Experts from the Family Destinations Guide used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to rank the worst air travel hubs in the country. Included in the data is the percentage of flights delayed and flights canceled in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

East-West rail will impact the whole state

(Mass Appeal) – For several years there has been talk about building out a viable rail service connecting western mass to Boston and the eastern part of the state. If this were to ever come to fruition it will bring about a lot of change to the four western counties of the state. Eric Lesser, former State Senator and lead proponent of this rail service, joins me now to discuss.
BOSTON, MA
beckersasc.com

Mass General anesthesiologist switches to climate friendly sedatives

Sam Smith, MD, an anesthesiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, has switched the kind of anesthetic gas he uses at work every day to cut down on his environmental impact, according to a Jan. 10 report from WBUR. Dr. Smith researched anesthetic gasses and their impact on the environment,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find

WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
WALTHAM, MA
country1025.com

You Thought You Could Sneak WHAT Past Logan Security?

Travelers have been known to bring some really interesting things through the TSA checkpoint. Sure, we all know that we can’t bring liquid over 3.4oz through the checkpoint. And we’ve all seen the spring breaker have the fuzzy handcuffs taken out of their bag. Despite all the warning signs, announcements, and some honest-to-goodness commonsense, some travelers have brought some insane things to Boston Logan airport!
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Wife of ‘American Horror Story’ Driver on Cape Sues over COVID Death

BOSTON (AP) – The wife of a late Massachusetts man is suing the companies involved in the 2021 production of “American Horror Story” on Cape Cod. She alleges in the lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Boston that their lack of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 led to his death. Patricia […] The post Wife of ‘American Horror Story’ Driver on Cape Sues over COVID Death appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy