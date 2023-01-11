WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO