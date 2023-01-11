ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresson, TX

Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYEZG_0kAm9N9M00

If you've ever been held up by a slow-moving train heading from Fort Worth to Granbury or vice-versa, relief will soon be here.

The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.

"I can tell you from sitting through it myself, it can be anywhere up to 30 to 40 minutes," says Cresson Mayor Teena Conway, who shares her residents' pain.

And that's not even the worst of it.

The train has its own Facebook page , and people have reported being stuck on 377 for an hour or more at times.

Exactly when trains come through to tie up traffic is anyone's guess.

"I've gotten caught by the train at 10:45 at night, (and) I've gotten caught by it at 8:00 a.m.," says Mayor Conway. "That does impact a commuter's schedule. Let's face it, if you're going to a doctor's appointment, you usually don't pad in 30 minutes."

Fortunately, there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Work is underway on what is officially known as the 377 Cresson Relief Route.

TxDOT says the three-mile route will be a four-lane divided highway with an overpass over the tracks, stretching one mile in both directions of the 377/171 intersection, curving west around the city.

Work on the $61 million project started in November of 2019, and Mayor Conway says completion can't come soon enough.

"They're (TxDOT) still saying that completion target date would be summer of 2024," Conway says.

Mayor Conway acknowledges that the planning has had its share of challenges.

"They did find some wetlands on this project that had to be preserved, which required extra bridges to be built," says Conway. "And that (caused) a little bit of a delay in project."

When the relief route is completed, the current stretch of 377 that crosses the railroad tracks will become Business 377.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Upworthy

Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House

Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Dallas Robbery Leaves Man Dead

A man with a gunshot wound was found in a North Dallas parking lot Tuesday, and law enforcement is asking for help. The Dallas Police Department said it received a call Tuesday night a little before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived at the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard, they found a man who was fatally injured.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

I-45 closed in Ellis County due to downed power lines

ENNIS, Texas - Interstate 45 was shut down Monday because of downed power lines. It happened along the Ellis-Navarro County line between Ennis and Corsicana. It’s not clear what caused the power lines to collapse, but they affected both north and southbound traffic. Drivers were diverted between FM 1126...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Warrants issued for individuals involved with Frisco purse snatching, robbery

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police have issued warrants for two individuals involved in a string of purse thefts.Tyler Payne, 31 and Thomas Cofer, 41 have been charged with theft and aggravated robbery. The first incident happened on Nov. 14, 2022 in the Target parking lot at 4855 Eldorado Parkway. The victim said she was loading her car with purchases when a truck pulled up next to her. One suspect then got out of the passenger side of the truck and took her purse from her shopping cart. The suspect got back in the car and sped away. About six minutes after...
FRISCO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy