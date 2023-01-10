ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out

Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville awarded $650K for Hwy. 91 intersection improvements

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the City of Hanceville has been awarded $650,000 for improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Alabama Highway 91, including a right turn lane on Alabama Highway 91 heading eastbound at the intersection. Also included will be traffic signal upgrades.  “We’re just so happy to see this project come to Hanceville,” said Mayor Kenneth Nail. “The traffic on 91 gets backed up all the way to the old Seafood World and this is going to help that a lot.”  Part of over $40 million in transportation grants for various road and...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life

Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
AL.com

Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment

Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
CULLMAN, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
Shelby Reporter

Highway 119 project makes progress

ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

New farmers market set to open in Hoover

A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident.  An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother.  The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

