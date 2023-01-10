HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the City of Hanceville has been awarded $650,000 for improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Alabama Highway 91, including a right turn lane on Alabama Highway 91 heading eastbound at the intersection. Also included will be traffic signal upgrades. “We’re just so happy to see this project come to Hanceville,” said Mayor Kenneth Nail. “The traffic on 91 gets backed up all the way to the old Seafood World and this is going to help that a lot.” Part of over $40 million in transportation grants for various road and...

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO