Read full article on original website
Related
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Devastating tornado leaves Winston County residents with long road to recovery
The long road to recovery continues for many Alabamians following Thursday's devastating and deadly severe weather.
wvtm13.com
"We're a deeply rooted community": Double Springs comes together after tornado
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — Double Springs is one of many communities around the state that suffered damage during Thursday’s storms. Like many communities, this isn’t the first time Winston County town has faced difficulty. It’s a small town but the people are proud of their resiliency.
Hanceville awarded $650K for Hwy. 91 intersection improvements
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the City of Hanceville has been awarded $650,000 for improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Alabama Highway 91, including a right turn lane on Alabama Highway 91 heading eastbound at the intersection. Also included will be traffic signal upgrades. “We’re just so happy to see this project come to Hanceville,” said Mayor Kenneth Nail. “The traffic on 91 gets backed up all the way to the old Seafood World and this is going to help that a lot.” Part of over $40 million in transportation grants for various road and...
Alabama basketball player allegedly involved in shooting that left 23-year-old woman dead near The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near University Blvd and left a woman dead. Michael Davis, 20, of Maryland and Darius Miles, 21, of Washington D.C., were both charged with murder and are being held in jail with no bond. Miles was a student […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night. The victim will be identified after the family is notified. BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down. When officers arrived,...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WAFF
Woman inside mobile home during EF-1 tornado at Jay Landings recalls scary situation
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “I heard the wind change and I knew it must be the tornado.” Erin Papst’s instincts were right. She and her daughter were stuck inside her mobile home when an EF-1 tornado tore through Jay Landings Thursday morning. It was enough to turn...
ABC 33/40 News
Community reacts after radar-confirmed tornado touches down in Winston County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham warned of a radar-confirmed tornado moving to the northeast in Winston County. Around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, people in the polygon were urged to take shelter immediately. Driving through Winston County, starting in Delmar, damage could be seen along many roads. There were power lines...
Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
Franklin County Times
Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life
Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment
Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
Shelby Reporter
Highway 119 project makes progress
ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
wcbi.com
One person dies after officer-involved shooting in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lamar County this morning. Our Winston Reed joined us live from Vernon with what we’ve been able to learn. Multiple sources told WCBI Friday that this started as a pursuit inside the town of...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed, woman injured in shooting on 4th Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham Sunday after two people were shot. Police say around 2:20 a.m. the Shot Spotter system was activated and an off-duty Birmingham officer who was working in the area heard shots in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. He...
New farmers market set to open in Hoover
A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
wbrc.com
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness. John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem. The sign, posted in...
The Cullman Tribune
Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident. An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother. The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
Comments / 2