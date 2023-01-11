FAA allows departures to resume after computer outage grounds flights nationwide

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Departures were allowed to resume after the Federal Aviation Administration said its system was restored following an overnight outage that grounded flights across the United States.

Officials worked to restore the Notice to Air Missions System throughout the early morning hours Wednesday.

The FAA said NOTAM is used to deliver “safety critical information” to pilots, crews and other users of the National Airspace System.

Airlines were ordered to delay departures while the agency validated the integrity of flight and safety information. Flights that were already in the air were safe to land, officials said.

As of 12:30 p.m., Flightaware reported 7,344 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been delayed. At least 1,100 flights were canceled.

428 delays and 117 cancellations were reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

White House officials said President Biden had been briefed on the situation and there was no evidence of a cyberattack “at this point.”

President Biden directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the outage.

