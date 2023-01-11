ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

FAA allows departures to resume after computer outage grounds flights nationwide

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOMKi_0kAm8Phn00

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Departures were allowed to resume after the Federal Aviation Administration said its system was restored following an overnight outage that grounded flights across the United States.

Officials worked to restore the Notice to Air Missions System throughout the early morning hours Wednesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The FAA said NOTAM is used to deliver “safety critical information” to pilots, crews and other users of the National Airspace System.

Airlines were ordered to delay departures while the agency validated the integrity of flight and safety information. Flights that were already in the air were safe to land, officials said.

As of 12:30 p.m., Flightaware reported 7,344 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been delayed. At least 1,100 flights were canceled.

428 delays and 117 cancellations were reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

White House officials said President Biden had been briefed on the situation and there was no evidence of a cyberattack “at this point.”

President Biden directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
AOL Corp

Explainer - Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed some flights to resume after an outage of the system that alerts pilots to any obstructions before take-off had earlier forced the civil aviation regulator to ground all aircraft in the United States. Over 4,000 flights were delayed and more than 600...
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
CBS DFW

What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?

America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."An airline source told CBS News the outage was a...
INDIANA STATE
Bay News 9

More than 7,100 flights delayed after FAA computer outage

Flights were resuming after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic across the country, but the impact of the outage could still be felt nationwide as of late Wednesday morning. As of 12:00 p.m. Eastern, more than 7,100 flights had been delayed within, into or out...
BBC

Further delays to US flights expected after FAA issue

Normal air traffic operations are slowly resuming in the US after hours of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It follows a problem with the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes. The FAA had said flights would begin to take off again from 0900 ET...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

FAA investigating computer glitch which grounded thousands of flights

The FAA is working to identify why a key safety system that sends alerts to pilots failed on Wednesday morning, prompting a ground stop that canceled and delayed thousands of flights nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said his department is also looking into how the failure happened. Kris Van Cleave reports.
WFLA

FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage

The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy