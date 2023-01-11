Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
City council discusses veteran banners, receives clean audit
The Russell Springs City Council met last night, and Mayor Eddie Thomas and city employee Brian Stephens updated the council about some changes that are going to be put in place regarding veteran banners on Main Street. The council also heard from its auditing company with the city receiving what...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs City Council to meet this evening
The Russell Springs City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Main Street. The council is expected to honor former Russell County Judge Executive Gary Robertson, as well as present last year’s audit and discuss Russell County veteran banners, among other topics.
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
lakercountry.com
Carrie Lee Kerns, age 69, of Russell Springs
Carrie Lee (Smith) Kerns of Russell Springs passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY with her family by her side. She was 69 years old. Funeral services will be held at 1pmCT on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, 210 Greensburg St., Columbia, KY, with Bro. Richie Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in the Kerns Cemetery.
lakercountry.com
Mattie I. Guffey, age 82, of Jamestown
Mattie I. Guffey, of Jamestown, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Born on March 29, 1940, in Creelsboro, she was a daughter of the late James Earl and Jessie Marie George Birdwell. Mattie was a farmer, and a retired quality control worker for Fruit of the Loom after 29 years of service. Mattie previously owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband, Alfred. Mattie enjoyed baking and quilting. She loved her family dearly.
lakercountry.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day closures for Monday
The city halls in both Russell Springs and Jamestown, the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center are among the closures this coming Monday, January 16th, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. The Postal Service is also closed Monday due to the federal holiday.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mayor Whitenack Resigns From Office Effective Jan. 23
Mayor Billy Whitenack has handed in his resignation, which goes into effect on Monday, Jan. 23. “This decision does not come easily, however, due to my wife and I purchasing a property outside the city limits, I am unable to continue to serve as mayor,” Whitenack said in his resignation letter, which was dated Monday, Jan. 9.
WBKO
Barren County to receive $1 million in funding for industrial park
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County and the Barren County Economic Authority will receive $1 million in federal funding for its industrial park. Officials broke ground on the 152-acre industrial park located on Highway 68/80 in Glasgow in August 2021. South Cooper Industrial Park hasn’t changed much physically since then, but officials are hopeful for its future.
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
wcluradio.com
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
lakercountry.com
Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship deadline upcoming at SCC
Somerset Community College is advising that prospective students for the current Spring 2023 semester interested in pursuing a career in health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business services/IT, or construction need to enroll and apply for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship prior to Friday, January 20th, 2023. The Kentucky Higher Education...
lakercountry.com
3 men arrested following thefts in Sano community
One Russell County man and two Adair County men were arrested earlier this week following a reported complaint of breaking and entering in the Sano community, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting...
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
westkentuckystar.com
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
wnky.com
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
WTVQ
Thousands without power, seeing damage in Harrodsburg after severe storm
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over 5,000 people are without power in Mercer County after severe thunderstorms passed through the county Thursday morning. As of 9:56 a.m., 5,019 customers, or 37.5% of the county, are without power. Damage has been confirmed in and around Harrodsburg. The National Weather Service is...
