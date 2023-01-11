Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO