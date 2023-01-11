Read full article on original website
Jack Draper draws Rafael Nadal in first round of the Australian Open
British players were handed two blockbuster draws at the Australian Open with Jack Draper taking on defending champion Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray meeting Matteo Berrettini.Draper, 21, has risen fast up the rankings and has begun the season in good form, beating Karen Khachanov to reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International on Thursday.Nadal battled to a 21st grand slam title in sensational fashion in Melbourne 12 months ago but is yet to win a match in 2023 and has lost six of his last seven matches.There is no doubt Draper, who played Novak Djokovic on his Wimbledon debut in...
FOX Sports
Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
NBC Sports
Tomljanovic, Badosa out of Australian Open with injuries
MELBOURNE, Australia — Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams in her final match at last year’s U.S. Open, and Paula Badosa, who was seeded 11th at Melbourne Park, withdrew from the Australian Open because of injuries. Tomljanovic is dealing with a bad knee that forced her to skip...
Tennis-Kasatkina, Garcia into Adelaide semis, Kenin battles back in Hobart
ADELAIDE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - World number eight Daria Kasatkina stumbled to close out the match but progressed to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 with a 6-3 7-6(3) win over Petra Kvitova on Thursday.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kudermetova saves five match points to beat Australian Open finalist Collins
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, defeated Australian Open finalist American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match...
WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Lauren Davis win titles
No. 8 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland emphatically captured her seventh career title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina advances to last four, defeating Kvitova
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, reached the last four of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian...
Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park
SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year.
Porterville Recorder
Ronaldo left off FIFA award list headed by Messi, Mbappé
ZURICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among those selected. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United and benched by Portugal during the World...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kasatkina into final after Badosa pulls out
Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the final of the WTA Adelaide International after Spain’s Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, withdrew before the match at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Friday. Badosa pulled out due to a right thigh injury, as per the...
NBC Sports
Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Australia — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) over the two-time former Wimbledon champion. Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 7-5. Badosa is seeded...
Tennis-Swiatek the favourite as Melbourne Park set for new champion
MELBOURNE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iga Swiatek is the strong favourite to land her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but the picture is considerably less clear if the world number one fails to live up to her top seeding.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Ashleigh Barty makes return to tennis (sort of), takes part in Kids Tennis Day alongside Iga Swiatek and Victoria Azarenka
Ashleigh Barty may be retired from tennis but hasn't stopped giving back to the sport returning to tennis sort of at the Australian Open Kids Tennis Day event. Barty received a rapturous reception as she walked on to the Rod Laver Arena and was joined on court by current World No.1 and the favourite to take her Australian Open crown in Iga Swiatek as well as multiple time champion, Victoria Azarenka.
