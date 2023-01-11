Read full article on original website
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Gov. Scott proposes his 2023 budget adjustment
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday morning in Montpelier key house representatives were introduced to Gov. Phil Scott’s Budget Adjustment Act. The adjustment comes at the halfway point of the state’s fiscal year which starts in July, making January the mid-year point. The Scott administration’s proposal includes reallocating just...
Starksboro hires its first town administrator
The selectboard last month offered Hinesburg resident Rebecca Elder the part-time role, which was adapted from the selectboard assistant position that Elder has held since 2017. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news,...
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed clean heat carbon fee for new buildings. The measure on Town Meeting Day would put a carbon fee on new buildings using fossil fuels for heating. It will also assess the same carbon impact fee on existing large commercial buildings in need of heating system renovations, plus city buildings.
Lincoln DRB chair resigns over comments he made
LINCOLN — Lincoln resident Brian Frazier resigned from his position as chair of the town’s development review board on Friday. It followed a Monday request made to the selectboard by Burlington attorney Claudine Safar that Frazier step down due to comments he made at a Jan. 4 development review board (DRB) meeting.
Fairfax voters pass K-12 school bond again
A revote stemming from resident petitions on the $36.4 million project passed by a wider margin than the first go-around in November. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fairfax voters pass K-12 school bond again.
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is trying to better protect the rights of members to fish in Akwesasne’s territorial waters. Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding. Updated: 2 hours ago. Friday is the...
Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Development Review Board has signed off on the demolition permit for the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. Multiple people spoke out against tearing down the church at the DRB’s public hearing Wednesday night. Members heard suggestions to reuse the building and received letters to preserve the building due to its architectural value.
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
Proposed Burlington school budget would raise taxes, cut staff
The roughly $106 million budget proposal would result in a roughly 4.9% property tax increase. Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposed Burlington school budget would raise taxes, cut staff.
ACLU, former city employee files lawsuit against city of Newport
NEWPORT — The ACLU filed a lawsuit this week on behalf of Andrew Cappello, who city of Newport officials allegedly served with a “notice against trespass” in August 2021, barring him from city property. According to a statement released by the ACLU, on August 5, 2021, Cappello,...
Burlington Allows Parish to Demolish Historic Cathedral
Burlington's historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception can be torn down. Such was the decision of the city's Development Review Board on Wednesday evening, when it voted to issue a demolition permit for the building at 20 Pine Street. The 4-2 ruling was a blow to preservationists but a victory...
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral
The city’s development review board approved the Catholic parish’s request to demolish the shuttered Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, but the decision is likely to be appealed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington approves demolition permit for downtown cathedral.
Champlain College unveils restored McDonald Hall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s campus contains nearly 50 buildings in downtown Burlington -- some old and some new. Now, one of those historic buildings now has new amenities. McDonald Hall is one of 21 historic mansions in Burlington that are used as first-year student housing. The Victorian-era...
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
John Deere signs on to ‘Right to Repair’ agreement
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks in our region can now repair their John Deere equipment easier. It’s thanks to a victory in the “Right to Repair” fight against farm equipment giant John Deere. The agreement follows years of lawsuits and complaints and it means farmers can diagnose and fix their tractors and other equipment without using company parts or facilities.
