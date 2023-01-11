Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Read full article on original website
Gitanogem
3d ago
Definitely Angola housing requirements! Definitely repeat offenders, definitely will repeat these crimes on the public if released !
Greg Arabie
3d ago
Angola is their home. I sure wish they would try and stop and rob me!! Cemetery would be their home then!!
Elmo 123
3d ago
in this situation example need to be made prosecuted as adults to to the fullest extent of the law
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?
2 teenagers lost their lives on New Year's eve after a Louisiana cop during a high-speed chase plowed into the car they were riding which was not associated with the chase. The car also had a third occupant who was injured.
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping. Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing Zachary firefighter, reserve officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A man found guilty in the death...
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose
Louisiana Man Arrested After a 1-Year-Old in His Care Sufferers Suspected Drug Overdose. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after a 1-year-old in his care suffered a suspected drug overdose. The suspect was found with narcotics and a firearm in his vehicle. Terrance Robinson, 31, of...
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case
UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Commission is stripping two troopers of their pay at the request of State Police (LSP). Troopers Kory York and Lt. John Clary were already ordered to take paid leave in December 2022. The commission’s decision Thursday, Jan. 12, means the troopers will no longer receive a check while they’re away from work unless they’re allowed to use personal leave time they’ve accumulated throughout their employment.
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck
Two Louisiana Teens Arrested on Multiple Charges After a Chase in a Stolen Box Truck. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two teenagers were arrested in Louisiana after they allegedly fled in a stolen box truck from the police; they were charged with various crimes including illegal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to Prison on Firearms Charges After 33 Firearms Were Discovered in His Storage Unit. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 82 months (6 years, 10 months) for possession of firearms as a convicted felon after 33 firearms were discovered in his storage unit.
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More than 7 Years After Being Found with a Firearm and Drugs During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to More than 7 Years After Being Found with a Firearm and Drugs During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged and sentenced to prison for possessing controlled narcotics with the intent to distribute them, using a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and illegally possessing a firearm.
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars. According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores,...
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt
25-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After He was Found Standing on the Throat of His Aunt. LaPlace, Louisiana – A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder after he was found standing on the throat of his 57-year-old aunt, Suzanne Robinson, at their LaPlace home.
Man convicted in 2021 murder at Opelousas hotel, faces mandatory life in prison
Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021.
BRPD investigating after two shot while inside vehicle on Yaun Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot while sitting in their vehicle outside of a home in the 3300 block of Yaun Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and left a man and woman with...
St. Charles Parish sheriff searching for 3 in connection with shooting
SAINT ROSE, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for three people in connection with a shooting that happened in St. Rose. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Turtle Creek Lane in St. Rose on Thursday around 5:40 p.m. According to the sheriff, deputies...
State Police suspends pair of troopers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after several law enforcement officers were formally charged for their involvement in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest and an ensuing cover-up at Louisiana State Police, the agency has placed two troopers on unpaid leave. On Thursday, the Louisiana State Police Commission granted the agency's request to place...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child. Updated: 8 hours ago. A...
