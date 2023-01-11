ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Gitanogem
3d ago

Definitely Angola housing requirements! Definitely repeat offenders, definitely will repeat these crimes on the public if released !

Greg Arabie
3d ago

Angola is their home. I sure wish they would try and stop and rob me!! Cemetery would be their home then!!

Elmo 123
3d ago

in this situation example need to be made prosecuted as adults to to the fullest extent of the law

Calcasieu Parish News

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

