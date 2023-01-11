ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Computer failure at FAA grounds flights nationwide

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0KQS_0kAm7Zqw00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all domestic flights across the United States early Wednesday morning. The transportation agency tweeted that the affected system, known as Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), is used to send out flight hazards and restrictions to pilots.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

But early Wednesday, that system experienced an outage. “THE FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time,” the FAA said in an online statement announcing the problem.

American Airlines told ABC News the issue was only causing delays Wednesday morning. At Albany International Airport, five flights had been delayed by 6:30 a.m. Check the airport’s online flight board for updates.

Southwest starts on reputation repair after cancellations

As the agency worked to fix its NOTAM system, the FAA grounded all flights across the nation at about 7:20 a.m. Departures were expected to resume at 9 a.m., they said.

This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 for updates both on air and online.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
CBS DFW

What is NOTAM, the system at the center of the FAA outage?

America's airspace shut down for several hours Wednesday morning following a glitch in a computer system used to send alerts to pilots.The Federal Aviation Administration said that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAM, had failed and was not processing new information. The system, which dates to the middle of the last century, gives pilots real-time updates on flight conditions. According to the FAA's website, NOTAM communicates "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means."An airline source told CBS News the outage was a...
INDIANA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10’s Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Bay News 9

More than 7,100 flights delayed after FAA computer outage

Flights were resuming after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration halted air traffic across the country, but the impact of the outage could still be felt nationwide as of late Wednesday morning. As of 12:00 p.m. Eastern, more than 7,100 flights had been delayed within, into or out...
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
SCHENECTADY, NY
newsnationnow.com

What is the FAA’s NOTAM system? How does it affect flights?

(NewsNation) — A NOTAM computer system failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused a temporary nationwide pause in flight operations Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 AM CT, 13,450 flights had been delayed and 2,316 had been canceled, according to FlightAware. The FAA later announced that normal air traffic operations...
CBS Philly

Flights gradually resuming after FAA deals with key system outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of flights were delayed across the country Wednesday, including some at Philadelphia International Airport, after an outage to a key computer system that planes need to safely fly.The FAA said Wednesday morning that flight departures and normal air traffic operations are "gradually" resuming. Departures were previously halted after the outage to the Notice to Air Missions System, which "alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight."  Travelers at the airport said the outage threw a wrench in their plans."I'm a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jalopnik

U.S. Flights Resume After Nationwide Pause Due to FAA Computer Outage (Updated)

If you thought the travel troubles around winter storms were rough, just wait until you hear what happens when a nationwide warning system goes down: chaos, that’s what. This morning, a cross-country system that warns pilots about hazards in the air or at airports went down and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded by pausing all domestic departures. Update: Flights have resumed; see below.
New York Post

Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York

Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy