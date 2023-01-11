ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmynews2.com

'My son’s wedding is tomorrow, I'm gonna miss it' | Some flight cancellations trickle into Thursday from FAA software outage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Impacts from Wednesday's FAA software outage rippled into Thursday at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The software failure resulted in 135 canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas Wednesday. The next day, six flights had been canceled as of 9:30 p.m. "My son’s wedding is tomorrow, I'm gonna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Parents express frustration with CMS bus issues

Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year. Thousands of people are expected to head to the mountains this weekend to hit the slopes. National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County. Updated: 12 hours ago. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Flights resume after FAA computer system outage

Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected. Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead. Updated: 7 hours ago. Four men were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now

Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

U.S. 321 closure for construction in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (January 6, 2023) — Weather permitting, contractors will be working on U.S. 321 January 14 and 15. This work will require the closure of U.S. 321 between Clement Boulevard and 15th Avenue NW, from 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, through 5 a.m. Sunday, January 15. Detour routes for the U.S. 321 road closure will be established and clearly marked. Drivers should use Clement Boulevard NW and Old Lenoir Road to navigate around the closure.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Mountain snowfall sets up for busiest skiing weekend of the year

Join WBTV on Jan. 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. A Hough High School parent reached out to WBTV after seeing the report involving students at Highland Renaissance Academy. National Weather Service says tornado rolled through Gaston County. Updated: 13 hours ago. The National Weather Service was on scene Friday to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Say this when a debt collector calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier

Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area. The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

2023 Goals: Becoming Financially Healthy with expert Joe Roseman

Product test: Caroline and Elissia try out the Yummy Can Bacon. 2023 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration. A Hough High School parent reached out to WBTV after seeing the report involving students at Highland Renaissance Academy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases

A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy