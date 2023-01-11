Read full article on original website
House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
WXII 12
Driver charged in crash involving Yadkin school bus, food truck, building
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple charges pressed in crash involving a Yadkin County Schools bus Tuesday morning, police say. Sylvia Marie Grice, 53, was operating the panel truck involved in the crash. Grice is being charged with a stop light violation and an unsafe movement violation. The Yadkin County...
WXII 12
'Scared me straight to death': Mother and son react to Yadkinville school bus crash near apartment building
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — What started off as a normal Tuesday for Nicholas Arellano and his mother, Michelle Olmos turned a completely different way. The two were asleep in their apartment when suddenly, they heard a loud noise. "I heard a rumble and I said to myself 'what is that...
Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police on scene of crash in Pfafftown
PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were called to a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday night. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. At 11:07 p.m. police said the road was closed while officers investigate the crash. Winston-Salem police told...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. A 59-year-old Thomasville resident was going […]
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
Candlelight vigil held for NC-109 crash victims in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad community is grieving the loss of a family killed in a crash on NC-109. Mourners will honor the three family members who died with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night. A mother and her two children. Since the crash, a memorial near where it...
WXII 12
3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
Man killed in crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington, troopers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey […]
WXII 12
Petition requests Forsyth County to increase, align EMS pay with nearby counties to address staffing shortage
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A petition was created to request the Forsyth County leadership to increase and align EMS pay with nearby counties to address the staffing shortage issue. PETITION:. A viewer reached out to WXII 12 News and shared a screenshot of the petition. It writes that EMTs...
New road now open to help flood-prone neighborhood in High Point
HIGH POINT—Neighbors in a flood-prone High Point neighborhood will now have a second way to get in and out of their subdivision. When heavy rain is in the forecast, it often causes major flooding in the community and traps people in their homes. Over the last two weeks, crews finished paving a new exit out […]
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
WXII 12
'Oh, Deer!' Winston-Salem man caught on camera rescuing deer in distress, stuck in bucket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Neighbors are now "fawning" over one Winston-Salem man after he helped pull a bucket off a deer's head when it was clearly stuck and in distress. "It was terrifying," said Kevin McHugh, who came to the rescue. "If I didn't have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would've probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer."
Overnight storms leave thousands without power in Durham and Orange counties
Thousands of people were without power in Durham and Orange counties Firday morning after a round of strong storms brought heavy winds and rain.
1 man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, 2 men injured, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday. Winston-Salem officers responded to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane and found three victims who had been shot. FOX8 is told a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and two 20-year-old Winston-Salem […]
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
wfmynews2.com
Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
