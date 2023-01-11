Effective: 2023-01-14 10:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Merced FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Merced. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Some mud or rockslides in hilly terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 924 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Los Banos, Gustine, San Luis Dam and San Luis Reservoir. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

