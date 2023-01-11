Read full article on original website
Quarterly Professional Women’s Luncheon Scheduled for January 18th
Professional Women’s Luncheon will be hosted at The Hideout Golf Club and Resort on Wednesday, January 18th from 11:30 am-1:00 pm. At the luncheon, women will hear from Lauren Moore who is a Field Representative for the Texas Department of Agriculture. The Professional Women’s Luncheon is open to all...
BHS Announces December Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their December 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. (Bottom row) Gage Sparks, Railei Rust, Joshua Salas, Yeyny Reyes-Guevara. The following students were recognized:. 12th. Damian Sanchez. Aishwarya Nigalye. 11th. Tyler Mitchell. Nyah Collins. 10th. Gage Sparks.
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood, Texas, passes away on January 12, 2023. Allen was born on February 2, 1945 to Buford Allen Reed and Kathryn Graves Reed in Montgomery City, Missouri. After Allen graduated from Montgomery County High in 1963, he went on study music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, and University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. His employments included Minister of Music at Blacksburg Baptist Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Professor of Theory and Organ Performance at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee from 1981 until 2015, he was Professor of music and Organ Performance at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He also served as organist at First Baptist Church and Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.
Blaze Cozart Takes Top Honors at Swine Show
Thursday at the Brown County Youth Fair featured exhibitors in the Swine Show. Taking top honors with Grand Champion Market Swine was Blaze Cozart. In making the selection, the judge said he had judged 15 swine shows in the past two months and Cozart’s entry was the best he has seen this year.
Jenny Cudd to speak in Brownwood regarding January 6, 2021
The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their first monthly meeting of 2023, on Thursday January 19, 2023 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker will be Jenny Cudd of Midland, who has a compelling story to share....
Carolyn “Cary” Sue May, 56, of Brownwood
Carolyn “Cary” Sue May, age 56, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Cary will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
J.C. Perry, 76, of Brownwood
A graveside funeral service for John Cleveland “J.C.” Perry, age 76, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Center City Cemetery in Mills County. J.C. passed from this life on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Brownwood. J.C. was born on October...
Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Jan. 9 meeting report
The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The session was called to order by Board President, Michael Cloy. Coggin Ave. Baptist Church Middle School Youth Minister Chris Stuard led the invocation. East Elementary students Kaynan Carroll, Kallen Bocknite, and Colton Farmer led The Pledge of Allegiance.
Barbara Denhart, 82, of Bangs
A graveside funeral service for Barbara Denhart, age 82, of Bangs, will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Bangs Cemetery, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Barbara passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Brownwood. Barbara Ruth Robertson was born on October 27, 1940,...
Billy Fred Daniel, 88, of Mullin
Billy Fred Daniel, 88, of Mullin passed away January 11, 2023 at Goldthwaite, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, January 15, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at Pompey Mountain Church, 22 CR 128...
Ken Wesson, 89
Kenneth David “Ken” Wesson went to be with his Lord on January 7th, 2023, at the age of 89. He loved his Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church of Brownwood for 55 years. Kenneth was born in Goldthwaite, Mills County, Texas and was not away...
Robert Dale Smith, 58, of Stephenville
Robert Dale Smith, age 58 of Stephenville, passed away January 9, 2023 at Texas Health Medical in Fort Worth Texas. Robert was born on January 1, 1965 in Stephenville, Texas to Mr. Joe Smith and Mrs. Dorothy Skillman Smith. He grew up in Stephenville and graduated from Stephenville High School in 1983. Robert loved playing his bass, electric guitars, and enjoyed listening to all types of music. He was a member of the bands Montage and Code Red where he played bass guitar.
Leah Ann Geer, 78, of Brownwood
Leah Ann Geer, age 78, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Alice Self, 89, of Brownwood
Alice Self, age 89, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Community Help Sought for Local Fire Victims
Arryana Zapata, her boyfriend, Kyle Kemp and their son Kason, who is 3, have lost everything in a house fire on January 8, 2023. TexasBank has set up a benefit account in Arryana’s name with initial funds but is also asking our community help in getting this family the support and belongings they need to start over.
Rodney Dale Parton, 60, of Coleman
Rodney Dale Parton passed peacefully in his home in Coleman on Monday, January 9, 2023. Rodney was born February 9, 1962 in Clovis, New Mexico to Clarence Parton and Patricia Kirby Parton. Rodney enjoyed spending time with his brother Randal, laughing and cutting up about life, NASCAR and football. Rodney...
Sue Cullins, 70, of Coleman
Sue Cullins, age 70, of Coleman, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Coleman County Medical Center. Her family will host a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. The service will start at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Brother Jeff Dean, pastor of North Coleman Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home.
Leah Ann Geer
2 minors ejected, 1 trapped and unresponsive in Brown County UTV crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two minors were ejected, including one who was trapped and unresponsive, during a UTV crash in Brown County Friday. The crash happened on private property off the 19000 block of Hwy 279 around 8:30 p.m. Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials report two juveniles were ejected during the crash and one […]
Local COVID Cases Drop This Week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 109 positive COVID-19 test results, down from 132 last week. The number of hospitalizations is less this week compared to last. Of the 109 positives this week, 12 were PCR, and 97 were antigen. Of the total number of...
