ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Man stabbed multiple times outside church in Mount Hope

A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation outside a church in Mount Hope on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on 165 East Tremont Ave. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was left with wounds on the left side of his forehead and left cheek. He was taken to St. Barnabas in the Bronx and is expected to be OK, according to authorities.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
News 12

Police: 93-year-old woman struck by mail truck in Union

A 93-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a mail truck, according to police. Union police say the incident happened in a parking lot on the 200 block of Tucker Avenue on Monday afternoon. Police say that the 37-year-old driver was operating a United States Postal...
TOWN OF UNION, NY
News 12

Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting

Two teens from Westchester County are in police custody facing charges for attempted murder. Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg. It happened three...
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy