Croton-on-Hudson firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Montrose
Everyone who lived in the home did get out unharmed, and all no emergency responders were hurt either.
Firefighters rescue dozens of chickens in Union Vale garage blaze
Union Vale firefighters say they discovered the fire inside a detached garage on Bruzgul Road.
Police: 1 person killed in Litchfield crash
Police say the driver was going east when they crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a tree.
Police: Man stabbed multiple times outside church in Mount Hope
A man was stabbed multiple times during an altercation outside a church in Mount Hope on Saturday. Police say the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on 165 East Tremont Ave. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was left with wounds on the left side of his forehead and left cheek. He was taken to St. Barnabas in the Bronx and is expected to be OK, according to authorities.
Caught on camera: Alleged drunk driver crashes into Ramapo building
The driver, who was not identified, was released without bail and advised to appear in court at a future date.
Police: 93-year-old woman struck by mail truck in Union
A 93-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a mail truck, according to police. Union police say the incident happened in a parking lot on the 200 block of Tucker Avenue on Monday afternoon. Police say that the 37-year-old driver was operating a United States Postal...
‘It’s cruelty.’ SPCA says young alligator found abandoned in empty lot in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA is looking for a person they say abandoned an alligator in below-freezing temperatures in Neptune Township.
New Haven man killed in crash on I-95 in Darien
The car crash happened Monday morning when the car hit a guard rail causing a major backup stretching all the way down to Greenwich.
Jersey Proud: Rowan field hockey player up for Division III Athlete of the Year
A student athlete at Rowan University is a candidate for the Division III Athlete of the Year award. Field hockey player Kristiina Castagnola, a Voorhees native, is No. 1 at the university’s all-time scoring list. She also led the Profs to their first No. 1 ranking in 20 years and then all the way to the national semifinals.
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Two teens from Westchester County are in police custody facing charges for attempted murder. Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg. It happened three...
NYPD: Woman wanted in Brooklyn subway assault arrested in Georgia, extradited to NYC
Police say 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing some kind of chemical substance at a woman in December at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station.
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
Police arrested a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on three separate occasions over the last two months. The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested. The Orange resident is currently in hiding. Guzman’s family tells News 12 New...
Clarkstown Soccer Club urges town board to upgrade soccer field to turf
Community members say the fields are currently patchy, uneven and often muddy.
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
Mayor Tony Perry announced his plans to take on rising auto thefts by suing state officials who he says are to blame.
Brooklyn community activist says she was thrown out of MLK church service attended by Gov. Hochul
A parishioner who has attended Sunday Trinity Lutheran Church for years says she was kicked out of a Martin Luther King Jr. church service after speaking up when Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke. Genesis Aquino was removed by the NYPD from her parish. Video shows her being escorted out and saying,...
