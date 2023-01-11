Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Axelsen storms into Malaysia Open final
World number one Viktor Axelsen stayed on course to defend his Malaysia Open title as the Dane defeaated Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 21-7, 21-15 on Saturday to reach the 2023 season opener's final. The 29-year-old made light work of his opponent in the 46-minute match, working the Japanese world number 26...
Adair hits 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe to level T20 series
Opener Ross Adair struck a brisk 65 as Ireland levelled a three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket victory in Harare on Saturday. Zimbabwe made 144 with captain Craig Ervine top scoring on 42 and Ireland knocked off the runs with two balls to spare, setting up a series decider on Sunday.
